Ed Sheeran collaborates with the Argentinian Paulo Londra for his new production “No. 6 Collaborations Project”

(CNN Spanish) – An Argentine voice will sound on Ed Sheeran’s new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Through his stories on Instagram, the singer from Halifax, United Kingdom, announced the rest of the artists who will collaborate on the 15 songs that will be part of his new album that will be released on July 12, 2019.

Three Latinos – one from Córdoba, Argentina, another from Cojímar, Cuba, and another from New York, whose father is from the Dominican Republic – will be part of the production, which Sheeran describes in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, as “a compilation album of artists I’m a fan of.”

Argentine trap singer Paulo Londra collaborates with Sheeran and Dave on the song “Nothing on you”. While the Cuban Camila Cabello and the New Yorker Cardi B joined their voices and sang with the interpreter of “Shape of You” on track 2 of the album, “South of the border”.

View this post on Instagram Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @thuggerthugger1 @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 18, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

Londra also announced the launch on her Instagram account, in which she shared an image with the following message: “Guenoooo there was a little surprise that is already crazy hahahaha. What I can say at this point is that dreams do come true and a big thank you to @teddysphotos for giving me the opportunity to let me do what I do on his album.”

View this post on Instagram Guenoooo there was a little surprise that is already crazy hahahaha. What I can say at this point is that dreams do come true and a big thank you to @teddysphotos for giving me the opportunity to let me do what I do on his album. Emotional hahaha #leonesconflow #thelifeofpaulo A post shared by Paulo londra (@paulolondra) on Jun 18, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

The first advance of the album was released on May 7. Sheeran then revealed the first collaboration “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber. Two weeks later he performed “Cross me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

“I Don’t Care” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Digital Songs chart, and number two on the coveted Hot 100 chart.

The idea for the album began during Sheeran’s tour last year, Atlantic Records, the British singer’s label, said in a statement.

The list of songs with their respective collaborations of “No.6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran, on sale next July 12. (Credit: Ed Sheeran/Instagram)

This is not the artist’s first collaboration compilation album. In 2011 she launched the No. 5 Collaborations Project.

No. 6 Collaborations can be pre-ordered through this link.

