Dwayne Johnson revealed the post-credits scene of “League of Super Pets”

And no spoiler alert.

Looking to ignite the hype for his latest film, Dwayne Johnson surprised his millions of followers on Instagram by revealing the commented post-credits scene of “League of Super-Pets“(League Of Super Pets).

The animated feature film, which is currently in theaters, introduces us to The Rock giving his voice to “Krypto”, pet and best friend of “Superman” (John Krasinski)who must join other animals with powers to rescue the hero and the entire “Justice League”, including “Batman” (Keanu Reeves).

The problem is that “Krypto” does not get along with other animals and it will not be easy for him to lead these pets who are just discovering their powers, including the turtle “Merton” (Natasha Lyonne), the mini-pig “PB” (Vanessa Bayer ), the squirrel “Chip” (Diego Luna) and the hound “Ace” (Kevin Hart).

Adding up the future “Black Adam” coming to theaters in octoberJohnson really seeks to establish himself as a pillar of the DC Universe and that shows it in the post-credits sequence of “Superpets”, where we meet “Anubis”, the dog from “Black Adam”.

The “Man in Black” also appears before “Superman”, showing that both have respect for each other, while “Anubis” and “Krypto” have a deep discussion regarding the concept and philosophy of “antihero” in which “Black Adam” enters. “.

And as you can hear, both “Krypto” and “Black Adam” and “Anubis” have the voice of The Rockwith the actor and former fighter feeling that at some point we will see his antihero fight against the Man of Steel.

“The world is starting to boil with excitement for the showdown between ‘SUPERMAN’ and ‘BLACK ADAM’, which will one day shake the earth. But until then… ‘BLACK ADAM’ DOG ~ ‘ANUBIS’ has a few strong words for the DOG FROM ‘SUPERMAN’ ~ ‘KRYPTO'”he wrote on his Instagram account.





The concept was born in the 60’s by the hand of jerry siegel Y curt swan in the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths era, first appearing in Adventure Comics #293. In those days, the members of the team were “Krypto”, “Streaky the Super-Cat”, “Kite the Super-Horse” and “Beppo the Super-Monkey”.

The Super-Pets returned in the current DC Comics continuity in a team led by “Krypto” and “Titus” reunited for a mission by the hand of peter tomasi Y Paul Pelletier in the Super Sons Annual #1.