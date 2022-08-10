Do you want to know what damn movie to watch on Netflix? This test decides it for you

It is very common not to know what movie to watch on Netflix, especially if you spend your idle hours searching through its extensive catalogue, without really knowing which genre attracts you the most on that occasion. For this reason, I have decided that it is a good time to prepare a test that will help you choose a movie on Netflix, based on your answers to a series of questions about personal tastes. And if I’m finally wrong, don’t ask me for explanations.

The test that discovers which movie to watch on Netflix according to your tastes

Once you start this test, Five questions will appear in order . ✅

. ✅ They all have five answers , each of them linked to a specific Netflix movie . ✅

, . ✅ You may think you were going to get a movie, but for having chosen answers linked to another end up recommending another proposal. Try to see it! Maybe you like it more than you think. ✅

end up recommending another proposal. Try to see it! Maybe you like it more than you think. ✅ below the quiz, you will find a short description on every Netflix movie that I recommend you see, and a direct link to the platform streaming. ✅

The 5 Netflix movies you should watch according to this test

the unseen agent

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms star in this action and adventure movie that travels the world in less than 2 hours, and that will become a franchise after its good results in Netflix. For now, Its sequel and its first spin-off are already confirmed.

the sea monster

If you have little ones at home, or your soul is more childish than the Donald Duckit’s time for you to see the sea monsterone of the best movies Netflix as far as animation is concerned. A proposal that has nothing to envy Disneyand which has been in charge of a director as experienced as Chris Williams (known for Big Hero 6 either Vaianaamong other).

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Gore and more gore, although less than one would expect in a sequel/reboot from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It is a pleasant surprise in the Netflix catalog, not suitable for the most susceptible to blood. Although it is not terror as such, it becomes a slasher very interesting and with personality.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Is Very Good

Mother’s Love

Spanish comedy that is above averagefunnier than the latest films of this genre, and with a carmen machi in a state of grace There are also no complaints about Quim Guiterrezwho gives life to a son who has to go with his mother to the honeymoon he had planned with his future wife, just before she left him standing at the altar.

wounded hearts

If goods a romantic drama without any originalityyes it is about quite an entertaining movie that meets all that is proposed. Unlike other similar Netflix proposals, here the dialogues are not sad, and the plot development is very good. The story, yes, taken from any movie of Disney Channel.