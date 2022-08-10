Do you want to improve your economy? Don’t miss these movies





Do you want to improve your economy? The seventh art, in addition to representing a whole world of fantasy, fiction and adventure, is also based on true stories that can help change the vision or the future of any movie buff.

Regarding the specific topic of the power of entrepreneurship and financial growth, there are several films that you should not ignore if you want to rethink your economic situation.

One of the most moving movies of the 2000s was, without a doubt, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” starring Will Smith alongside his son Jaden Smith.

It is a biographical drama that reflects a part of the life of Chris Gardner, a man who fought for the homeless in the United States and who, from the extreme poverty he suffered, was able to make his way to become one of the richest men in the country. The film, at times tragic, makes clear the teaching that “No matter where you come from, it is your decisions that determine your destiny.”

The life stories of entrepreneurs can also be reflected through the comedy genre. Such is the case of Julie & Julia, a quite entertaining film that describes the events in the life of chef Julia Child, played by Meryl Streep, who became a successful food writer while living with her husband in France.

Pirates of Silicon Valley, from 1999, is one of the many tapes that deal with the history of the creation of the first personal computer. It is based on an event that changed the course of humanity through characters that embody Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, (creators of Apple) and Bill Gates, Paul Allen and Steve Ballmer (founders of Microsoft).

It is a fairly illustrative film about how the staunch defense of a good idea can lead you to create a multi-million dollar company like Apple and Microsoft are today. The promotional poster for the film itself warns that it is about “the true story of two men who changed the world.”

Another unmissable film that will make you reflect on the power of entrepreneurship to bring a specific project to a successful conclusion is Red Social (The Social Network) which deals, as its name suggests, with the creation of Facebook by millionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

According to Digital Server, “it is a story that allegories visionaries, how each new generation has a young man with rebellious ideas that they build, opening the spectrum of vision of those around him and propelling new creations into the world.”

About the film, Zuckerberg himself said: “They (the creators of the film) seem unable to understand that someone can build something just because they like to build things.”

