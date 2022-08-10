Depp’s agent says Amber Heard’s accusations were ‘catastrophic’

the agent of Johnny Depp testified Monday that the opinion piece of AmberHeard, ex-wife of the actor, published in 2018 by the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, was ‘catastrophic’ for the actor’s career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Amber Heard’s lawyers vehemently rejected such a claim, suggesting the article was inconsequential amid a flood of bad publicity for Depp caused by his own misbehavior.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court, arguing that her article defamed him when the actress described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers say she defamed him anyway because it was a clear reference to the abuse allegations Heard brought against her in 2016.

In his statement on Monday, the agent Jack Whighham he said that Depp was still able to work after those initial accusations. He received $8 million for City Of Lies, $10 million for Murder on the Orient Express and 13.5 million for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, all filmed in 2017, although under contracts reached before the accusations.

But the Washington Post article, he said, was especially damaging to his career: “It was an extremely powerful first-person account,” Whigham said.

After that, he said Depp had trouble getting any kind of job. He had to take a pay cut — to $3 million — to make the independent film. minimata, and a verbal agreement of 22.5 million dollars that he had with Disney for a sixth film of pirates was frustrated, Whigham said.

However, on cross-examination, Heard’s attorneys asked if the settlement agreement pirates it had already gone into a tailspin by the time Heard’s article was published. Whigham acknowledged that he never had a written agreement for Depp to appear in a sixth installment of pirates

And while he said the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, spoke favorably throughout 2018 about Depp’s return to the franchise, Disney executives were noncommittal at best.

In early 2019, weeks after Heard’s article was published, Whigham said it was clear that Depp’s role in any pirates had been thwarted and that instead the producers were looking to move forward with Margot Robbie in a lead role.

Heard’s attorneys have cited a variety of factors, including reports of drug and alcohol abuse, a lawsuit from a crew member in July 2018 that Depp beat him up on set, and a separate defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against a British newspaper in 2018, as things that damaged Depp’s image more than the Post article.

For Depp’s lawsuit in Virginia to succeed, the actor must not only prove that he was falsely accused, but that the op-ed, not Heard’s 2016 abuse allegations when he filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order, is what caused the damage.

Depp’s lawyers also presented testimony from an intellectual property expert who testified about the negative spin on Depp’s reputation. But his own data, which included trends in Google searches, showed negative spikes after the 2016 abuse allegations, but negligible or no changes after the article was published.

The trial entered its fourth week Monday. Much of the testimony during the first three focused on the volatile relationship between Depp and Heard. The actor says that he never hit Heard; her lawyers, that Depp physically and sexually abused the actress on multiple occasions.

Heard is expected to testify later this week.