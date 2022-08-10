Cristiano Ronaldo, hot weather in Manchester: the locker room rebels against the player

Manchester United locker room rebels against CR7: this is what happened

Those of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United are not happy days. In fact, after the disagreements with Ten Hagthe bitter debut in Premier League and the controversy of the fans, CR7 continues to be the subject of discussion. The Portuguese, also approached to Napoli, has made it clear several times that he wants to change teamwilling to play the Champions Leaguebut so far nothing has happened.

Also, according to the newspaper The Sun, now also the dressing room of the Red Devils would be bothered by the 5 times golden ball.

As reported by the The Sunmost of the members of the squad of Manchester United would be bothered by the “prima donna” attitudes of CR7. In fact, many players would look favorably on a possible farewell of the Portuguese champion, currently approached to Atletico Madrid of the Cholo Simeone.

THE Colchoneros in fact they would have offered Alvaro Morata to the Red Devils, perhaps to free up a place just for the Portuguese striker. However, it is anything but simple, given the reaction of the Spanish fans to the possible arrival of CR7.

Again according to what was reported by the English newspaper, which cited an internal source, the attitudes of Christian“are starting to annoy many teammates, who do not tolerate the childish whims and behavior of the Portuguese“.

