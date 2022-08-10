Could Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Go to Jail? | Music

After ending the guardianship over your daughter, it could have legal consequences

After a long and intense legal and media battle, Britney Spears managed to regain her autonomy after the end of her father’s guardianship. However, it seems that the end of this dramatic outcome has not yet come and that is Jamie Spears could go to jail.

During the trials to end her father’s guardianship, the “Toxic” singer revealed some actions that her father allegedly did against her. For example, the fact that the artist was being spied on by some hidden recording devices.

This has meant that despite the end of the guardianship trial, the legal process continues and now Jamie Spears was called to appear before a judge for some alleged abuse against the singerbecause it is assumed that the figure of “guardian” was to protect her, not to do any kind of harm.

At the time, the singer’s father denied these accusations, but has not appeared before a judge to defend himself against them.

“Mr. Spears, as the court found, has been effectively hiding from his statement for no less than nine months,” Matthew Rosengart, the singer’s attorney, told reporters outside court.

“Doomsday for Mr. Spears has arrived… we have seen nothing but stonewalling and stonewalling on his part.”

“Your daughter is finally free. Your daughter is married. Your daughter is happy. Your daughter wants to move on,” he concluded.

Could Jamie Spears’ dad go to jail?

If convicted of the abuse against his daughter, when he had her under his guardianship for 13 years, the father of Britmey Spears may end up behind bars, but as long as the singer follows the process to the end.

During the trials in which he sought his freedom, he stated that all those involved in his guardianship must end up in prison, but this It will depend on the seriousness of the crimes for which Jamie Spears is found guilty.