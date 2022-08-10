Chris Pratt’s series ‘The Terminal List’ on Prime Video was attacked by critics: fans reacted | Entertainment Cinema and Series

‘The Terminal List’: this is Chris Pratt’s new series

On July 1, 2022, ‘The Terminal List’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video, a series starring Chris Pratt, whose story is based on the book of the same name by Jack Carr.

His story follows James Reece, a member of the United States Army Navy SEALs whose platoon is killed in an ambush while on a mission in Syria. This is how Pratt’s character returns to his home, where he repeatedly questions the facts surrounding said tragedy.

This is how he will discover that there are forces conspiring against him, so he will decide to take revenge on those responsible for the death of his platoon through the skills he learned over almost two decades of being in the war.

This is how critics reacted to Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’

Despite the fact that this Amazon Prime series promises to be a turning point in Chris Pratt’s career, it has not been to the liking of specialized critics.

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter described it as “a bland, dry piece of red meat,” while Benjamin Lee of The Guardian referred to it as “a bland, old-fashioned military thriller with little intrigue or thrill.”

Even Nick Allen of rogerebert.com accused the series of being filled with “jingoism at its finest”:

“Pratt’s irrelevant performance doesn’t help this disturbing show much (…) Opening just in time for July 4, “The Final List” is jingoism at its finest and at its worst.”

Jack Carr, writer of the book on which ‘The Terminal List’ is based and executive producer of the Amazon Prime Video series, reacted in an interview with Fox News to the poor reviews the show and Chris Pratt’s performance garnered:

“We didn’t do it for the critics. What’s important to me and Chris Pratt was that we did something that would speak to members of the military who came down in rank over the last 20 years so they could sit back and say, ‘These guys worked and put on a show, that speaks to me’”.

How fans reacted to Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’

The specialized critic has not been the only one that has given an opinion on the new series by Chris Pratt, since the public has also given its verdict through comments on social networks.

‘The Terminal List’ was generally well received by the audience. It has even been asked that a second season of the series be released:

“I know I’ve said it many times, but The Terminal List is an excellent series! So Chris, when can we expect season 2? Have you already started filming it? Can’t wait well done on a great story that has been put on the tv screen in an amazing way @prattprattpratt”

Another user highlighted Pratt’s good performance, as he considers it to be the best performance he has seen throughout his entire career:

However, not all the public was fascinated by the Chris Pratt series. One user highlighted that there were many changes that were made with respect to the history of the book:

“Is rare. They didn’t follow the book at all. They added characters and I had a hard time separating the movie from the book. I kept getting confused. I really liked the book, but I’m not sure if that’s why I wasn’t crazy about the series. It changed a lot.”

A user was sarcastic about the Chris Pratt series, as he mentioned that it is full of “toxic masculinity at its best”

“’The Terminal List’ was amazing! Toxic masculinity at its finest. We need more of this alpha crap.”