Celebrities who regret their nude scenes in series and movies: Amanda Seyfried, Natalie Portman and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Today, at 36 years old, the actress of ‘Lovelace’ (which you can watch for free on ViX) regrets these scenes, as revealed in a recent interview for ‘Porter Magazine’, published on August 8, 2022 .

“Being 19 years old, walking around without my underwear, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why”

One of the most legendary nude scenes in cinema is the one starring Rose (Kate Winslet) when Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) draws her in ‘Titanic’ (1997).

Fifteen years after the premiere of the film, the British actress spoke about this scene in an interview for ‘The Sun’ (March 27, 2012) and, like Amanda Seyfried, agreed that she agreed to do it because she was young.

“I wish I hadn’t shown so much skin, but I was young and I knew I had things to prove.”

In 2007, the Oscar winner starred in the movie ‘Hotel Chevalier’, which included a scene where she posed naked for the camera. Following this nude, in an interview for WENN in January 2010, Portman expressed her disappointment at the continued interest in her nude scene.

“It really depressed me that half of all the reviews about [‘Hotel Chevalier’] They were about nudity. He made me think I shouldn’t have done it.”

In this interview, the actress also revealed that although she has nothing against nudity in movies, it is something she prefers not to do anymore.

“I believe that [la desnudez] she’s beautiful in movies, and sex is such an important part of life. I just don’t want to do something that ends up as a screenshot on a porn site.”

Giving life to Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ launched the British actress to fame, but also led her to show her naked body in multiple scenes of the HBO series, something that made her feel quite uncomfortable and even had fights on set because she didn’t want to go out naked.

“I’ve had fights on set where I was like, ‘No, the sheet stays on,’ and they were like, ‘You don’t want to disappoint your ‘Game of Thrones’ fans. And I was like, ‘Fuck you.’

These statements were shared on the podcast ‘Armchair Expert’, in November 2019. In this talk, Clarke also warned that when she played Daenerys for the first time, she was only 22 years old, so she thought she had no chance of demanding anything , among them, fewer nude scenes.

Although it was not a pleasant thing to do these scenes, the actress pointed out that Jason Momoa, Khal Drogo in GoT, helped and cared for her in these scenes.

“He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being. He took care of me, he really did. In an environment where he didn’t know that he needed to be taken care of.”

After the first season, the actress asked the production of Game of Thrones to have fewer nude scenes. In addition, from the fifth season, the actress had a body double (Rosie Mac) for these types of scenes.

The 77-year-old British actress boasts an acting career of more than five decades, which, during her youth, included several films where she was shown without clothes.

However, doing nudity in the cinema was never something that Helen liked, as she confessed in an interview for ‘Venice’ magazine in 2005.

“I’ve always had trouble doing nudity. I hated it! I hated the fact that I hated it though. It’s never comfortable…

I have never enjoyed it, ever. It’s always mortifying. But I always felt like it was something I should get over as well. I may seem uninhibited, but believe me I’m not!”

The actress gained fame thanks to her role as Nancy Botwin in ‘Weeds’, a series in which she had several sex scenes and posed nude for the camera.

In an interview for the June 2010 edition of the magazine ‘More’, the actress said that the intimate scenes of this television program did not bother her, but she stressed that she does regret a scene in a bathtub where her torso came out naked.

“I didn’t think I needed to be naked. I fought with the director about it, and now I’m bitter. I knew it was going to be on the internet: ‘Mary Louise shows off her big nipples’. I wish I hadn’t done that. They goaded me into it.”