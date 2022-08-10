Camila Cabello already has a boyfriend, meets the singer’s new partner

The singer and actress Camila Cabello already has a new love and that is that the 25-year-old girl was captured on the streets of Los Angeles, California with her new partner. Is about Austin Kevitch, who is 31 years old and co-founded the “Lox Club” app, which is a dating app. According to the images, it can be seen that Cabello is very happy with her new relationship.

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch. Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch. / Photo: Instagram.

Likewise, in the photographs it can be seen that the artist went out to eat with her partner and they are seen holding hands and quite smiling. In one of the photos the paparazzi captured the moment in which Camila Cabello kisses her new boyfriend on the cheek. With this, it can be understood that Cabello moved on after the sad breakup she had with singer Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello is ready to move on

As context, It was in September 2019 when Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes started a romance after having had a previous friendship since 2014. And although everything seemed to be going well, two years after making their love relationship public, “Shawmila” announced their separation in November last year, something that greatly surprised the followers of both artists.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. / Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Finally, since her separation from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello has been very happy on social networks, while Shawn Mendes has shown that he is sad about the breakup. Currently, Cabello continues to promote her album “Familia” and recently shared with her followers her new look that would mean the beginning of a new stage in her life.

