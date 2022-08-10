Caitlyn Jenner founds her own team in the W Series

The third season of W Seriesthe single-seater championship made up solely of women, will have a new team whose media potential will definitely make the event explode: the Jenner Racingwhose team leader will be the same Caitlyn Jenner.

the matriarch of the clan kardashian returns to motorsports, one of his great passions to which he dedicated his time in the 1980s, when he was still Bruce Jenner became a pilot. The Olympic champion in decathlon in Montreal 1976 He has always been in love with the motor, and came to compete in the American endurance championship, the prestigious IMSA, between 1980 and 1988. Among other milestones, he played several 24 hours of Daytona and even came close to victory in 1986.

🤩 @Caitlyn_Jenner shares her passion and excitement at joining #WSeries as Team Principal of Jenner Racing, the upcoming #WSeries 2022 season and her first foray into women’s motorsport 🏎. Read more on the new team ⬇️ — W Series (@WSeriesRacing) February 8, 2022

The W Series is, since last year, a support championship that is held before some races of Formula 1, in the same circuit. This year there will be 8 events, which will also start on a new route that will not leave anyone indifferent: the new Miami GP. It is no coincidence that the greater prominence of the United States in the Great Circus coincides with the entry of the ‘Kardashian world’ in the women’s competition.

Caitlyn Jenner promises to give war. “As a believer in fair competition, a lover of racing and a supporter of all women in the sport from grassroots to elite level, the W Series ticks all the boxes for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career. . A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the opportunity from succeeding in roles in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, the W Series is changing the face of motorsport.”

“In May, I will be beaming with pride as my Jenner Racing team kicks off its bid for W Series glory on the biggest stage in motorsports at the first race of season three in Miami, USA, in support of Formula One. 1. As has always been the case, I’m in this to win it“, warns those who believe that it is only a media face.

The drivers, yet to be announced, compete in virtually identical cars, the Tatuus F3 T-318s, which are the single-seaters used in the F3 championships. In 2021 there were three Spanish competitors: Nerea Martí, Belén García and Marta García. The latter is likely not on the 2022 grid.