Black Adam filmed new post-credits scenes to tie in with the DC Universe

In recent DC has been on everyone’s lips due to the cancellation of Batgirl. The announcement, in addition to causing discomfort, triggered other data, one of them is that the test exhibitions of Black Adam they did not convince the public. Shortly after this was known, information arrives that ensures that the Dwayne Johnson film shot new material for a totally new post-credits scene.

The Rock’s debut in the world of superheroes is part of the renewed vision of the future that the DCEU has after the announcement of the plan by the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav. This makes the premiere of Black Adam even more important, because in this film falls the weight of starting everything again and on the right foot.

Regarding the film by Jaume Collet-Serra, this will be in charge of telling the story of Teth Adam, the Egyptian slave who received the powers of the sorcerer Shazam and who, after helping his people, was blinded by the power, giving rise to Black Adam (Dwyane). This powerful being will awaken today, which represents a threat to the entire world. To stop Black Adam, there is the Justice Society of Americamade up of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the most recent projections of Black Adam included new post-credits scenes, which open up the possibility of Johnson continuing his involvement in the DC Cinematic Universe. It is unknown when the new scenes were shot, but it is said that they could have taken place last month.

There is no information about the post-credits scene, but the possibility of a cameo from Shazam! (Zachary Levi), the staunch rival of Black Adam or the Superman by Henry Cavill. Fans are interested in both, but are leaning more towards Cavill’s return as the last son of Krypton. Another weighty and confirmed detail is that Johnson’s film will have a familiar face, that of the amanda waller (Viola Davis), the one in charge of leading Task Force X, better known as suicide squad.

