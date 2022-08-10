Black Adam filmed new post-credits scenes to tie in with the DC Universe

In recent DC has been on everyone’s lips due to the cancellation of Batgirl. The announcement, in addition to causing discomfort, triggered other data, one of them is that the test exhibitions of Black Adam they did not convince the public. Shortly after this was known, information arrives that ensures that the Dwayne Johnson film shot new material for a totally new post-credits scene.

The Rock’s debut in the world of superheroes is part of the renewed vision of the future that the DCEU has after the announcement of the plan by the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav. This makes the premiere of Black Adam even more important, because in this film falls the weight of starting everything again and on the right foot.

