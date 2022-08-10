Ben Affleck sailed with Jennifer Lopez on their honeymoon in Paris and couldn’t take it anymore

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck It has been almost two decades, but -as is already known- they finally got married last Saturday, July 16, in Las Vegasat a ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel, north of Las Vegas.

From there, straight to Las Vegas to enjoy a romantic honeymoonwhich apparently has everything.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went from being seen kissing on a park bench as teenagers, to being on top of a boat sailing down the Seine River with he totally asleep on board. All this, in a few hours.







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went for a walk in a Paris park and pampered each other all afternoon.



The newlyweds were first photographed snuggling up sweetly while strolling in a Parisian park near the Elysee Palace. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on his head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, López rested her face on her chest as they settled on a bench.

Despite the paparazzi being only a few feet away, the pair apparently wanted to capture the moment for themselves, as Affleck was also seen holding a professional camera and taking photos of his wife.







J.Lo lays her head on Ben Affleck’s chest, in a Parisian park.



At night they were also seen kissing while enjoying dinner at the elegant Parisian restaurant Le Matignon.

But the funniest thing came the day after, when the actor was seen in a somewhat embarrassing situation. The couple decided to take a ride on one of the classic boats plying the seine river in parisbut after a few minutes of navigation Affleck could take no more and began to nod.







After several days of hustle and bustle and outings, Ben Affleck could not take it anymore and decided to take a nap while sailing with Jennifer Lopez on the Seine River in Paris.



A few minutes later I can’t take it anymore… Tiredness overcame him and he was photographed completely asleep by several paparazzi from the river bank. The actor was like struck down. Luckily for him, he had the complicity of J. Lo and other passengers, who let him doze until he got up a few minutes later.







Knocked out… This is how Ben Affleck ended during a pass through the Seine River with Jennifer Lopez.



Great milestones of love between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

J. Lo and Ben had been a couple 20 years ago and then split up. But life brought them back together.







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at their wedding. Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram



Now that they are a happy newlywed couple, their tremendous love story could be summed up in several great moments. Namely:

December 2001







Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in a still from “Gigli.” Photo EFE



Lopez and Affleck meet on the set of Gigli, where they play two thieves who must do a job together. In real life, friendship starts.

April 2002

The media and fans are beginning to speculate that there is more than just a cute friendship between J.Lo and Ben, since he puts a full-page ad in specialized magazines where he said: “It was really an honor and a pleasure to work with you. I wish lucky enough to be in all your movies.

And he signs it: “With love, respect, and gratitude,” Ben Affleck.”

July 2002

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Chris Judd legally separated in mid-2002, but it is said that they have been separated for some time.

Their attorneys’ statement reads: “Jennifer Lopez and Chris Judd announce that they have resolved all legal issues of their marriage and everything was very amicable and on good terms… Both will remain friends.”

August 2002

Photos taken by paparazzi circulate where López and Affleck are kissing.

November 2002

The couple announce their engagement after Affleck proposes to her and gives her a magnificent 6.1-carat diamond.

Ben appears in the video for the single Jenny from the block, where the script shows that she wants him. In the video, Affleck kisses her ass on a yacht.

March 2003







Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at the “Daredevil” premiere. Photo: Reuters



Lopez and Affleck make a stunning entrance to the Oscars and are the big picture on the red carpet.

July 2003







The premiere of “Gigli”. AP Photo



The couple goes to the premiere of their film Gigliwhich does not work well in theaters and is a flop.

September 2003

A few days before the wedding, the couple decides to postpone everything and makes a statement that says: “Given the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we discovered that we planned to hire doubles in different locations, we realized that this had gone too far and we felt that the spirit of what was to be the happiest day of our lives was in jeopardy. We felt that a holy and happy day could be ruined.”

According to some sources, the couple decides to take “a break”.

January 2004

The couple officially calls off their engagement and separates.

March 2004

Another film they had made together is released, girl jumperwhich is another failure.

June 2004







Marc Anthony, happy with Jennifer Lopez. AFP Photo



Jennifer Lopez marries the singer Mark Anthony, with whom he has twins. In her 2014 autobiography, she recounts that “The end of the relationship with Ben broke my heart and Marc came into my life three days after I was supposed to say ‘I do’.”

June 2005

A year later, Affleck marries actress Jennifer Garner in a private ceremony. They have three children.

July 2011

Fans are shocked when Lopez and Anthony announce that they are splitting up. Marc files for a legal divorce in April 2012.

July 2015

Another shock for the fans: Garner and Affleck announce that they are going to separate, although legally they only do so two years later.

According to a source, “They remain friends and will continue to raise their children amicably. They had already planned to divorce but needed time. The boys are their priority.”

March 2019







Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Oscars. Photo: EFE



Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez announce their engagement, two years after their first dates and 20 years after she signed a poster for him because he said he was a big fan of hers.

February 2020

Affleck speaks wonders of J. Lo when he is promoting his film The Way Back. He says that she doesn’t regret doing Gigli because “I got to meet Jennifer Lopez, who is a fabulous person and I’m very happy with her success.”

She adds, “I don’t think she always gets the respect she deserves, maybe because she’s such a powerful woman and maybe because she’s Latina.”

March 2021

A strange and confusing fact emerges: it is said that Lopez and Rodriguez separated, but days later they release a statement saying they are a couple.

April 2021

Rodriguez and Lopez formally announce that their commitment is canceled and give details in a statement: “We realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue working together and sharing the companies and projects that we have started. We wish the best for each one. and his sons”.

Shortly after, Affleck is photographed entering Jennifer Lopez’s home in Los Angeles.

July 2021

The couple makes their reunion and current relationship official via Instagram.

September 2021







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Venice Film Festival. AFP photo.



Paparazzi and fans go wild when the couple steps on a red carpet together again, at the premiere of The last duel at the Venice Film Festival.

December 2021

Affleck expresses his gratitude for second chances in a report in The Wall Street Journal, calling his relationship with Lopez “beautiful.”

February 2022

Lopez also declares herself happy with the reconciliation, so many years later: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story because we had a second chance,” she tells People magazine.

April 2022

The couple gets engaged after Affleck surprises her with the question while she’s in the bathtub.

July 2022







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding



Lopez and Affleck travel to Las Vegas with their children and wait in line with other couples who want to get married in the same chapel.

