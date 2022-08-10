Ben Affleck reappears after split from Jeniffer Lopez

‘Bennifer’, as the couple made up of actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez, surprised this weekend those who are admirers of their relationship. Several entertainment outlets stated that they would be disbanding.

But it’s not what you think. there will be no divorce. On the contrary, it is a moderate distance for each one to develop solo projects.

According to ‘Hollywood Reporter’: “They believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart they make an extreme amount of money.”

After this revelation, many expected the first appearance of any of the celebrities in public and the first to take this step was Affleck, who was captured by the paparazzi while taking a walk through Beverly Hills in the company of his son to get gasoline.

To the surprise of netizens, the actor looks good looking and no longer has a tired look like in Pariswhile on honeymoon.

Recall that Affleck was recently confirmed to play ‘Batman’ in the upcoming DC movie titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost’ Kingdom’so very soon he will be seen again on the big screen.

