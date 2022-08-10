Ashton Kutcher’s ordeal: he became deaf and blind due to a rare autoimmune disease

Following the series finale of The Ranch in 2020, Ashton Kutcher did not return to acting until 2022, when he reappeared in the thriller Vengeance. It seems that the actor has focused on his health at the time, as he has revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that almost left him blind and deaf.

Kutcher opened up during an appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “About two years ago I had a rare form of vasculitis that left me with no vision, no hearing and no balance,” the actor said.

“It took me a year to get it all back again. You don’t really appreciate what you have until you lose it, until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear.’ I’ll be able to walk again,'” he added.

The interpreter revealed that vasculitis even put his life at risk. “I’m lucky to be alive. The moment you start to see your obstacles as things that are made to give you what you need, then life becomes fun. You start to rise above your problems instead of living buried in them.” “, he exposed.

Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. It should be noted that this same pathology ended the life of Harold Ramis in 2014 at the age of 69.

Kutcher has several projects on the horizon. She will appear in the film The Long Home, directed by James Franco, as well as the feature film Your Place or Mine opposite Reese Witherspoon.