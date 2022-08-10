Argo: Ben Affleck’s Best Movie That Tells an Impressive True Story | SPORT-PLAY

Ben Affleck is back in the news for his private life, although this time on a positive side: has married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas, USA. The surprise wedding, of which few details are known, has become one of the great recent moments in the life of the American actor and director, especially after several stages of rehabilitation and drinking incidents.

However, in this new stage of Ben’s lifehis followers have begun to remember his cinematographic trajectory. Although she has had very low moments in front of and behind the screen, the celebrity has stood out on several occasions.

One of them is called “argus”, the film directed by and starring Affleck that took three Oscar Awards in 2012including one for best film for the director. Learn more about the film based on real events and how you can watch it online.

Ben Affleck and Bryan Cranston in suits as CIA agents (Photo: Warner Bros)

WHAT IS “ARGO” ABOUT?

The film is set in 1979during the Iran hostage crisis. Based on real events, tells how CIA agent Tony Mendez plans a strategy to get out of that country alive six US diplomats from Tehranafter a response to a political action by the president of the United States Jimmy Carter.

Beside Jack O’Donell, the protagonist will look for an alternative to the first plan that they propose and to which he has found a series of shortcomings. As he ponders his chances, the researcher goes home and there he finds the answer that can provide a solution to the situation in which American citizens find themselves.

When you see your son watching the movie “The battle for the planet of the apes”, Mendez makes the necessary connections to devise a plan that is risky but has more ways to be successful: pretend they are shooting a sci-fi movie so that the hostages pose as Canadian filmmakers and thus be able to leave the embassy of that country, where they are isolated.

Bryan Cranston in a suit and talking on the phone (Photo: Warner Bros)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “ARGO”?

Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez

Bryan Cranston as Jack O’Donnell

Alan Arkin as Lester Siegel

John Goodman as the makeup artist, John Chambers

Tate Donovan as Robert Anders

Clea DuVall as Cora Lijek

Christopher Denham as Mark Lijek

Scott McNairy as Joe Stafford

Kerry Bishe as Kathy Stafford

Rory Cochrane as Lee Schatz

Victor Garber as Ken Taylor

Kyle Chandler as Hamilton Jordan

Chris Messina as Malinov

Zeljko Ivanek as Robert Pender

Titus Welliver as Jon Bates

Bob Gunton as Cyrus Vance

Philip Baker Hall as Stansfield Turner

Richard Kind as Max Klein

Richard Dillane as Peter Nicholls

Keith Szarabajka as Adam Engell

HOW TO WATCH “ARGO”?

The movie “argus”, starring and directed by Ben Affleck, is available on the streaming platform hbo max. If you want to watch the tape online, you can enter this link.

