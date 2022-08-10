Are movie stars in danger of extinction?

‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a film with which Tom Cruise has given assisted breathing to movie theaters, has exceeded 1,200 million dollars in collections worldwide, that is, 65 markets. It is a success for the Paramount studio, but also for the actor himself, as it is the first of his films to reach that figure. A milestone only within the reach of a true star and in the summer holidays we used to have many of that type. The proper names of the summer of 1998 were those of Tom Hanks (‘Saving Private Ryan’), Bruce Willis (‘Armageddon’) and Cameron Diaz (‘Something About Mary’). The year before, 25 years ago, the king of the box office was Will Smith (‘Men in Black’) and if we go back to 1996 we find Cruise again premiering the ‘Mission: Impossible’ saga.

The common denominator of these films is that they rose and built around their actors and these, of course, still had the ability to launch expensive productions just by stamping their signature. What other smile could star in ‘My best friend’s wedding’ if it wasn’t Julia Roberts? Would ‘The Mask’ make sense without Jim Carrey’s gestures? Who was going to fly on Air Force One beyond Harrison Ford?

Actors have always been an asset in Hollywood strategy and their cache has grown along with their public impact. In 1928 Photoplay magazine published a report with a photo of Joan Crawford embodying the Venus de Milo. The headline read: “Olympus Moves to Hollywood.” A declaration of intentions. Back then, actors were compared to the gods of Ancient Greece. The same statues that were admired in museums around the world had landed on the big screen. Their bodies, their aura, were exposed as works of art.

American actress Joan Crawford



Now the star is no longer just ‘owned’ by the cinema: it is also owned by television, platforms, series and miniseries and even TikTok. It is a star that travels in different formats and that fits us on the screen of a mobile. Impossible to put a whole Joan Crawford in there… In addition, above the movies there are now the ‘universes’ where the actor seems to be an interchangeable piece but, yes, with many followers. Studios seem to trust a superhero’s tights more than they care too much who wears them. It’s not a bad thing or a good thing, but it does make a difference. How and when did it occur?

last of its kind



A few weeks ago The New York Times baptized Tom Cruise as “the last movie star”. Throughout these 40 years his public figure has suffered because of extravagant interviews, love breakups and his affinity for Scientology, but he has managed to build a solid image with two great assets: authenticity and commitment to the Hollywood industry.

All his films are designed for a movie theater and from this rejection of platforms an exclusive halo emerges that was previously inherent to all star actors. Now only a few can boast of having given the algorithm the slip. One of them is Tom Cruise, who still likes to do things in a big way: action scenes and also premieres. Al from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ arrived in a helicopter he piloted and landed in front of the red carpet on an aircraft carrier in San Diego.

Cruise arriving at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’



Cruise has been agent Ethan Hunt in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ saga for almost three decades; while, in that same time, up to three different actors have worn the Spiderman suit: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Golland. These generational replacements make sense to find new audiences and be able to satisfy a wide spectrum of the audience, it is the only way to ensure large budgets. But perhaps that was one of the reasons why movie stars as we knew them are today in danger of extinction. Adult viewers stopped having movies that spoke to them face to face and the big stars were left without stories in which to act.

Fame in times of social networks



Images and rumors have always circulated about celebrities, but the volume of information had never reached these heights or been so accessible. We knew about his life from the covers of magazines or from the snapshots stolen by the paparazzi. Now you only need to enter Instagram to see a photo on the red carpet but also a selfie in the mansion and with a washed face. Glamor has been lost, sure, but we have all gained closeness and imperfections. Diversity of the good, but will that have meant that we lower them from the pedestal?

Because another thing that social networks have done is democratize fame and tame it, make it pretty. Instagram and YouTube spread popularity in exchange for, as they say, ‘generating content’ and there the appearance of a star is easier to imitate. With the mobile camera that we all carry in our pocket and some good filters, we will have a high-quality photo that will share space with Reese Witherspoon’s facial routine and our cousin’s family photo. It’s an infinite scroll that doesn’t understand categories, it doesn’t distinguish Hollywood material from that of the neighborhood. Borders and protocol have been relaxed. And that is why now the fascination can arise from a nod to informality: at the last Oscar gala, Kristen Stewart attended in shorts.