Announced two new games for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive at launch

Although it was recently said that there would be no more games for Xbox Game Pass that would arrive at launch of third-party developers, two more have been announced today, one already with a release date this September. Train Sim World 3 was revealed today, and it’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass (with Cloud Gaming) on ​​September 6, news that sim fans will love.

The other of the two new games for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive at launch is Inkulinati, for which we do not have a date, but we do know that it will also be available on PC Game Pass. On the other hand, these are some of the Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass at the end of August 2022.

Two new games for Xbox Game Pass

Train Sim World 3 introduces a number of new and improved featuresincluding new volumetric skies that allow for intense lightning and thunder storms, a Training Center feature, the ability to create and share your own stages and liveries, and the benefit of being able to port all content from Train Sim World 2 into Train Sim World 3. Yaza Games are the creators of Inkulinati: a strategy game based on the ink of medieval manuscripts.

A new game would come to Xbox Game Pass

Inkulinati is one of those games where things are full of crude humor. Or at least that seems to indicate the description of the game on the official Twitter account, because according to Inkulinati it is “where a rabbit’s butt can be more deadly than a dog’s sword.”