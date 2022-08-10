Anne Hathaway Returns To Her Iconic Bangs From ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 16 Years Later

Anne Hathaway has taken us back to 2006 in one of his last Instagram photos not only for wearing a look that it would have been approved by Miranda Priestly herself, but because has brought back the iconic Andy Sachs bangs, protagonist and the character played by the actress in The Devil Wears Prada.

In one of her last publications, Hathaway trusted Valentino again with a black mini dress with a floral print, long sleeves and a Peter Pan collar, which the bangs stole all the prominence due to the nostalgia it caused on his followers.

It was the stylist Orlando Pita the one responsible for bringing the actress’s hair back to her days playing an assistant who got lost in the world of fashion in the fictional magazine runways. Although it is not as thick as the one Andy wore, Hathaway modernizes his character and adapts his look to current trends: clean, light, long and wide

As usual, it was the fashion shows that predicted the return of this fringein particular the Fall/Winter 2021-2022 catwalks of Victoria Beckham, Chanel and Versace.

To consecrate it, however, In addition to Anne Hathaway, Princess Sofia of Sweden, Lily Collins and Emily Ratajkowski have also opted for him. All of them would have been praised by director Miranda Priestley who played Meryl Streep.

Although curtain bangs are still very populareverything indicates that his days are already beginning to be numbered and will be replaced by this classic and timeless cut.

It is not the first time that Anne Hathaway has caused a stir with her change of hairstyle. In 2012 he cut his hair into a memorable cut pixie to play Fantine in the film adaptation of The Miserableswhose role earned him an Oscar for his performance.

At the time, the actress spoke about the decision to cut her hair for the role. “I did not expect it to be so important, because it was my idea. It was something I wanted to do for a long time, and I knew it was something the character did, so I just offered it to the director and he said yes. As it got closer, I thought: I really can’t get it back now.”Hathaway said on Live! with Kelly in 2012.

However, the actress was not prepared for the great emotional impact that decision had on her. “Now [para la película de The Dark Knight Rises] I’ve done backflips out of windows, jumped off buildings, and, however, cutting my hair reduced me to crying like crazy. I was heartbroken“, sentenced in the program.