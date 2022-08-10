Aguirre, with the support of the board despite the ‘scandalous’ start of the tournament

Blue Cross can’t find the way and The Ferris Wheel They know that the situation is delicate, but Diego Aguirre has the backing of the board to consolidate.

Machine He barely has two wins in the Apertura 2022 and the scandalous figure of 13 goals against in seven games, which has the fans upset and the board worried just when they will face neither more nor less than the current general leader this weekend .

However, the Cruz Azul leadership is aware that the team’s passage is a consequence of the decisions made in recent months and as such, they trust that Diego Aguirre can find the direction to lead the team where it belongs.

Although the game against the Devils looks complicated, inside the club they trust that having recovered the victory at home after almost four months against a team like Pachuca It can be the key factor for the sky-blue team to add up against the team from Ignatius Ambriz.

For its part, Diego Aguirre He has felt the pressure of being on the cement bench, but that is not why he flees from the challenge, as he is aware that things have not been made easy for him, starting with the assembly of the squad.

However, the intern with her work group recognize that they did not expect to be in 11th position in the table and the defeat in Torreón hit the coaching staff hard, but they will not hesitate to make drastic decisions to find the best face of Blue Cross.

While this is happening, the board has no plans to remove from office Diego Aguirreso they will defend their decision to bring it to the MX League.

Furthermore, the order of Victor Manuel Velazquez It has been to support the Uruguayan in terms of the requests he has to close the squad once and for all.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CRUZ AZUL VS TOLUCA: IT WILL BE TELEVISED EXCLUSIVELY ON VIX+