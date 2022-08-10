A former hotel maid reveals things she would NEVER do in her room

A former hotel industry employee sounded alarm bells on TikTok last week after posting videos revealing a series of “things i would never do” inside the hotel room, including using the glasses and entering the shower without shoes.

With the “privileged information” that she accumulated working in a hotel in the United States, Evangeline (@queenevangeline25) shared her first great advice: “Put everyone’s name on the reservation,” she said in a first video that accumulates 760 thousand views.

The ideal, he explained, is that each guest can get their own key at the reception, “even when the person who reserved it is not with them.” “If the main guest has left and his companion stays outside, but his name is not on the reservation, he will not be allowed to enter. You won’t get a key, period”.

Then he stopped at the cleanliness and hygiene of the rooms, perhaps the part that most alarmed TikTok users.

Knowing how often some accommodations are cleaned and what safety practices are followed, Evangeline cautioned that bring your own cleaning supplies whenever you stay in a hotel and try to quickly clean several key places as soon as you walk into a room.

Clean the remote control and wash the glasses

Evangeline, who is now an event planner, recommended being careful with frequently touched objects, such as remote controls. “I would never use the remote without cleaning it with my own Clorox wipe first,” she said.

The glasses that the staff places for the guests also do not give him confidence. “The way you clean is different from mine, do you understand me? I would never use the glasses in the roomI’m talking about the glasses in the room ready for you to use, I would never use them without washing them first, “he added.

Evangeline may have confirmed what we all fear: many times, the bedding -or part of it- is not washed properly. The woman firmly assured that she “would never sit on the bedspread.”

Watch out for the bedspread, the rug, and the ice bucket

“A bedspread is not the sheet, it is not the blanket, it is on top of that. I take it off the first minute I walk into the hotel. Those things don’t get washed often… those quilts get cleaned like maybe once a year, so don’t sit on them.”

The aversion to the bedspread could be seen coming, but walking on the carpet in shoes can be overkill for many guests. Not for Evangeline, of course, as she claims she never walks barefoot across a carpeted room, not even in the shower.

“I would always have a pair of flip flops on… Don’t take a shower without wearing them either“, he pointed.

In addition to the glasses, the former hotel employee inferred that ice cubes do not maintain good hygiene either, so she recommends always using them with the bag and not pouring them directly into the container.

“Some people just use the ice cube as it is without the bag. No, don’t do that, put the bag”, he said and added another item to his blacklist: “This is something that nobody really mentions, but it is important to me, I will never use a hotel wipe on my body or my face.

No to small towels inside the bathroom

“I will use a towel, but I will not use a washcloth. Hundreds, maybe thousands, of people have used that on their body and it’s not that they’re not washed and sterilized, but that many people use the wipes on their private parts and no… I don’t want that,” Evangeline explained.

And just to clarify, he said that when he says he would use a large body towel, he would actually do so “very, very carefully.”

Evangeline isn’t being paranoid. A 2020 survey by the travel service UpgradedPoints found that even five-star accommodations are teeming with microbes.

The average hotel elevator button has about 737 times more germs than a domestic toilet seat, Forbes reported at the time. The doorknob didn’t fare too well, either: The doorknob in an average hotel has almost a thousand times more germs than the toilet, according to the study.

Among others less alarming tips, Evangeline shared some tips, like signing up to collect points every time you stay at a hotel. “Before, you really had to let some of the points build up to use for something good. But these days they let you use them for other things, like on Amazon.”

He also warned future guests that don’t say your room number out loudn at the reception for security reasons. “If he notices, the receptionist will write his room number on a piece of paper, circle him and direct him to the elevators, they don’t say his room number out loud.”

“At least they’re not supposed to, and you shouldn’t either,” he said.

