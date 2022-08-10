15 free and very interesting web applications

One of the great advantages of web applications is that you don’t have to worry if you’re using it on a PC with Windows, Linux or from an iPhone, since in most cases it will work the same regardless of the device you’re using.

Next, we collect 15 free web applications that we can use from the browser for all kinds of purposes, from photo editors to privacy trackers, online antivirus and even games ‘hidden’ within the browser.

15 Free Web Apps and Utilities That Are Really Worth It

Adobe Express: Adobe’s free photo editor includes templates, images, shapes, color composition adjustments and working with layers, among other editing tools. | Go to Adobe Express

Mastodon: A decentralized, ad-free social network where anyone can set up their own server node within Mastodon and upload text, photos, videos, links, etc. Today it has more than 4 million users. | Go to Mastodon

Pine tools: A set of dozens of free web apps to perform specific tasks related to math, colors, text, images, numbers, random items, and more. | Go to Pinetools

Reading Length: Simple but interesting utility that allows you to know approximately how long it takes to read a book. It is recommended to enter the name of the book in English so that the application can identify it more easily. | Go to Reading Length

Soma FM: Online radio with more than 30 thematic channels, free of advertisements with alternative music. All songs are hand selected by Soma FM DJ’s. | Go to Soma FM

VirusTotal: Online antivirus with which they can analyze files, domains, IPs and URL addresses in search of malware and other security breaches. | Go to VirusTotal

Torrent Maker: Free web application hosted on Github that allows you to create a Torrent file from a local file, which you can then share using Torrent technology. | Go to Torrent Creator

YDRAY: Web utility to send large files over the Internet. We can use it for free and without registration to share files up to 10GB. | Go to YDRAY

Google Arts & Culture: An online museum where you can make virtual visits, see paintings, collections and explore the world of arts in all its facets. It also includes some quite interesting educational games. | Go to Google Arts & Culture

Let’s Surf: Did you know that the Edge browser has a minigame hidden within its code? if you write edge://surf in the Microsoft browser you will access a pretty cool surfing minigame. | Go to Let’s Surf

Black light: A privacy inspector that analyzes any web page in real time and tells you all the trackers it contains: from cookies, ad trackers, through keyloggers, Facebook trackers or canvas fingerprinting, among others. | Go to Blacklight

Ecosia: An alternative web search engine to Google and oriented to environmentalism, which with its income is dedicated to planting trees and reforesting the planet. | Go to Ecosia

BackgroundGenerator: Free tool that allows you to automatically create wallpapers with resolutions of up to 4K according to the patterns previously indicated by the user. | Go to Background Generator

SpamList: Utility that allows you to perform reverse phone searches to find out who a certain phone number belongs to. | Go to SpamList

Double Checker: A plagiarism detector that allows you to know if a text is original or copied from another previous text. In its free version it allows you to analyze texts of up to 1,000 words. | Go to Dupli Checker

See you in the next post!