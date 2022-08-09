Zahara, the activist daughter that excites Brad Pitt

B.Rad Pitt is serving us this summer his funniest image with the promotional tour of his new movie ‘Bullet Train’, that promises to become a blockbuster. He appears redeemed, witty and with some groundbreaking outfits on the red carpet with whom he seems to shelve his most recent past. Among so much joy, she has drawn attention to her emotion when talking about her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who has been admitted to the Spelman College from Atlanta: “I’m so proud of her. She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more in college.”

The relationship of actor with their sons -three biological and three adoptive- was always complicated, more since their separation, in 2016, and especially with her firstborn Maddox, Originally from Cambodia and adopted a few months after birth by Angelina Jolie. The 21-year-old is still deeply at odds with his father and takes sides with his mother in the family’s numerous legal disputes. The chronicles speak of fights, irreconcilable characters and the alcohol addiction Yet the dope of Pitt that, as he confesses, he has overcome. Advised by a team of lawyers, psychologists and social services, he has managed rehabilitate and he strives to recompose his father figure, despite the fact that his ex-wife is not willing to make it easy for him. The battle intensifies for one reason or another.

Tensions in the Jolie-Pitt family

But the children grow up and open their wings to start their own flight, also in affections. Shiloh, the couple’s biological eldest, might have rebelled against her mother in defense of Pitt on account of the sale of some vineyards of Chateau Miraval, the French mansion where the couple got married in 2014. She is the one who has stayed by their side the most during all this time of separation. Nor does he link of Zahara he has suffered or had those moments of tension that he has experienced, for example, with Maddox. In February 2020, Pitt did not attend the Bafta awards, held in London, to be next to his daughters Zahara and Shiloh, operated on for various ailments.

The conciliatory character of Zahara It is a prop for that approach of the actor towards the rest of his children. The young woman was born in Ethiopian city of Awasa and went adopted with only six months. Her biological mother was 19 years old and the pregnancy was the result of rape, so she decided to give the girl up for adoption. Since then, she has grown up in the spotlight. In 2006 she was included in the top of the most beautiful celebrity babies and has participated in some cinematographic works, almost always with his mother. Both she and her sister Shiloh have accompanied the actress on red carpets, displaying exquisite taste in clothing.

Zahara, a committed woman

The young woman maintains a very close connection with her culture and her country and has also inspired her parents with projects such as the Zahara Program, to treat the drug-resistant tuberculosis in Ethiopia, wave jewelry line which her mother launched in 2019 under her name. She is a engaged woman and little by little he gets involved in different actions. In December 2021 she accompanied Jolie to meetings with politicians in Washington to assess how to modernize the Gender Violence Law against the Woman.

Spellman, the educational center in which to start the next course, will allow him to continue his activism. The objective of the university is precisely to promote the academic excellence within the liberal arts and the sciences of women of African American descent. It offers more than 30 degrees and trains its students to get involved in cultural diversity and social change.

That girl who came to the arms of the stars 17 years ago with a serious picture of malnutrition Today she is a young woman who fills her parents with light. Some time ago, Pitt confessed to Anthony Hopkins that I haven’t cried in 20 years and now at this last stage everything moved him. Hopkins replied, “As you get older, you’ll find that you just want to cry. It’s not about pain, it’s about the glory of life.”