which MCU characters appear

Since its first appearance in 2014 by the hand of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, groot became one of the favorites of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Not to mention when she sacrificed her arm in Avengers: Infinity War so that the ax Thor had its handle. embodied by Vin Dieselall this character knows how to say is “I am Groot” and from the intonation that you put its meaning varies. Although viewers have some trouble deciphering what he means, his fellow adventurers understand him almost perfectly.

That phrase that made him so popular was the one they chose in Disney+ to give a name to a series of shorts that from tomorrow can be seen in the catalog of the platform streaming. Without any direct connection with the MCUthe animation has Vin Diesel again in charge of putting the voice to the character, although his interactions with words are still less than what he had been saying within the movie franchise.

I am Groot will come to Disney+ as a series of stories between 4 and 5 minutes long where we will see this alien that appears to be a plant interacting with different environments in which it has to be due to the missions in which they embark the guardians of the galaxy. The big question is, precisely, how much will we see of these characters that became very popular thanks to James Gunn almost a decade ago they will be part of the animated adventure.

The reality is that there are only two characters of Guardians of the Galaxy that will appear in this first series of shorts titled I am Groot, and only one of them will do it with lines of dialogue. The first to appear will be Drax, whom we will see from behind and we will not hear him speak (in fact, we will only know that it is him because they say so in a line of dialogue). The second and last to appear will be Rocketwhich will once again have Bradley Cooper as the actor in charge of putting his voice.

+Bradley Cooper and his projects as Rocket

The nine-time nominated actor Oscar will be part of MCU to put his voice back to Rocket Raccoon. In addition to seeing it in I am Groot, Disney+ It will also show it in another of its expected projects: Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special which will be seen this year. In addition, it is registered to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and it is expected that we will also hear it in the episode of “What if…?” which will focus on these characters. It is worth noting that this chapter was going to be part of the first installment but it was finally moved to the second season since it will have an important connection with the third volume of the trilogy saga directed by James Gunn inside of the MCU.

