TV series | Palma, setting for the CBS series ‘FBI International’
american crime series FBI: International arrives this week at Poble Espanyol (Palma) to shoot part of the third season and it will take several weeks. The production, produced by the giant CBS of the United States together with Universal Television, will have two more parts after the success of the first batch of episodes. The second will premiere on September 20. This FBI team is led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), a selfless agent who is always accompanied by the ‘secret weapon’; Special Agent Jamie Kellet (Heida Reed), the second in command; international financial movement tracking specialist Andre Raines (Carter Redwood); and her latest signing, graduate Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto).