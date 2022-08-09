TV series | Palma, setting for the CBS series ‘FBI International’

american crime series FBI: International arrives this week at Poble Espanyol (Palma) to shoot part of the third season and it will take several weeks. The production, produced by the giant CBS of the United States together with Universal Television, will have two more parts after the success of the first batch of episodes. The second will premiere on September 20. This FBI team is led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), a selfless agent who is always accompanied by the ‘secret weapon’; Special Agent Jamie Kellet (Heida Reed), the second in command; international financial movement tracking specialist Andre Raines (Carter Redwood); and her latest signing, graduate Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto).

The fifth member, Katrin Jaeger, played by Christiane Paul, will not be part of these new episodes. Although she will do Eva-Jane Willis, who joins the cast as the new Europol agent Megan ‘Smitty’ Garretson. The TV drama’s creators, Dick Wolf and Derek Hass, are two of the writers, producers and showrunners most successful on television in the United States. Wolf is the author of titles such as Law; Hass, in turn, is known for being the screenwriter of the film SE busca.

Image of the shooting in Palma.



After several cases were resolved in Madrid, Paris or Prague in the first season, the series will now have a Balearic footprint and will begin shooting new chapters throughout these days. They will do it during the rest of the month of August. The production company Palma Pictures She is in charge of filming, as she did last year with the movie Garra, starring Adam Sandler.