Tom Hanks reunites with Wilson and revives ‘Cast Away’

They say that Tom Hanks is the heir to James Stewart in terms of representing the American man in the movies, rather than the real one that every American man would like to be. If you want a believable hero in a movie, an honest man despite the circumstances with whom the viewer always empathizes, you have to call Tom Hanks. When one is Tom Hanks, we understand, he is used to living in a continuous permanent tribute, an applause that goes beyond one role or another, Tom Hanks is already applauded for being Tom Hanks. And best of all, because he’s Tom Hanks, it doesn’t go to his head that he’s Tom Hanks.

That is why, for the actor, what happened to him yesterday, April 15, must have been what it is for him to go to a very normal sporting event. Hanks proceeded to take the honorary kickoff ushering in a new era for the Cleveland Guardians. He was the guest of honor for the ceremonial pitching of the team’s first home game at Progressive Field, where they were facing the San Francisco Giants. However, it must have crossed someone’s mind that the two-time Oscar winner did not receive, at least initially, a regular baseball.

Of course, Hanks knew exactly what to do and, as he announced, he has been a fan of the Cleveland baseball team since 1977, so with his friend ‘Wilson’ he only posed a little. He promptly put it down lovingly on the ground before proceeding to serve with a more suitable ball.

The team’s own announcer said on the field over the loudspeaker:

Joining Tom, let’s also welcome his former co-star from the movie ‘Cast Away’, Wilson the Volleyball.

We don’t know if both interpreters haven’t seen each other since 2000 when they premiered ‘Náufrago’ or if they have maintained their close friendship all these years. But judging by the footage, and again because Tom Hanks is Tom Hanks, we can’t imagine an answer other than yes. By the way, in case there’s another Cleveland Baseball fan in the room besides Hanks, they lost 4-1.

