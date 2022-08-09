Tom Cruise will star in a musical written by Christopher McQuarrie – NV News

After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, the writer Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise will work together again to develop 3 projects that promise to be as successful as the Maverick film or even more than the Mission Impossible franchise, of which Cruise already is working on the eighth part.

The projects that both artists will develop are an original action movie with franchise potential in the style of Mission Impossible, a comedy project about the character of Les Grossman, who appeared in the film Tropic Thunder and the most striking and ambitious will be It will be a musical starring Tom Cruise himself.

The Deadline portal reported the plans of both artists but they are still in development:

“Cruise has always been interested in making a musical. He learned to sing like a rock star for Rock of Ages, and he danced too, with these three scripts written by McQuarrie in collaboration with Cruise”.

Also looming within his upcoming projects is the untitled film that Cruise intends to make with director Doug Liman and the McQuarrie production, a film to be filmed in space, with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Deadline also reported that they have aligned themselves with SEE-1, the film-producing duo Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, the newly launched Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), which will dock with the world’s first commercial space station of Axiom, Axiom Station, which is connected to the International Space Station (ISS).

Source: Millennium