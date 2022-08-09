This Xiaomi of 100 euros is about to receive MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi is already updating the Redmi 9C to version 12.5 of MIUI, loaded with news and improvements

Xiaomi continues to work on bringing MIUI 13 to the vast majority of mobiles that make up its catalog, but it does not forget those older models that, despite being incompatible with the most recent version of MIUI, are still waiting to receive a big system update.

That was the case, until just a few hours ago, of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. This cheap smartphone, just over 100 euros, has recently begun to receive the update to MIUI 12.5to add a good number of improvements and novelties that their owners will be able to enjoy from today.

MIUI 12.5 arrives on the Redmi 9C with Android 11

The update to MIUI 12.5 for the Redmi 9C is based on Android 11, and it is not expected that the device will receive the update to the latest android version.

The update has started arriving under firmware V12.5.4.0.RCRMIXM in the case of the MIUI Global ROM, and V12.5.2.0.RCREUXM in the case of the European ROM. In China, the device already has MIUI 12.5 for a few weeks.

MIUI 12.5 arrives at Xiaomi mobiles to introduce functionality and performance improvements, but it does not introduce too many functional or aesthetic changes. This is a version aimed mainly at improving the user experience.

The deployment has begun, for the time being, among the users adhered to the Xiaomi Mi Pilot test program, so the rest of the users will still have to wait a while to receive the final update. In any case, it is certainly good news to know that Samsung has not forgotten its cheaper models.