there is talk of a cover of “Tiny dancer”, a 1971 song by the English pop star

After rumors, confirmation: Britney Spears (40) will return to the music scene for a collaboration with Sir Elton John (75). It was Elton himself who published what was read as the officialization of the news and the title of the song: the English star posted the words “Hold me closer“ accompanied by a rose (present for some time in all Britney’s posts as a signature) and by a rocket (a symbol dear to the rocket man).

An unreleased song or a cover

What is not clear is whether the song is an unreleased or a cover: the fans of the two have in fact indulged themselves on the hypotheses because the phrase “Hold me closer, tiny dancer” (“Keep me closer, little dancer”) is present in the song “Tiny dancer” released by Elton John in 1971, on the album “Madman Across the Water”. However, the wait should not last long because the relaunch of the single is expected for 12 or 19 August, according to rumors.

“Tiny Dancer”

Meanwhile, Page Six, the gossip column of the “New York Post” tells us that the duet recorded by the pop princess with Elton John, and which will be released with Universal Music, would be the legendary song “Tiny Dancer”. And the recording of the single would take place in a Beverly Hills studio. “It was an idea of ​​Elton, who is a huge fan of his,” reveals Page Six, according to whom the session was coordinated by record producer Andrew Watt who gave a christening album for Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy for Producer of the Year. Elton John wrote “Tiny Dancer” with Bernie Taupin in 1971, ten years before Britney was born.

The legal guardianship of the father

In any case, the news of Spears’ return to music has already overheated fans. The official announcement comes a few months after her release (in November) from her father’s legal guardianship, which lasted 13 years, and during which Britney was no longer able to make choices even about her professional activity, as well as about finances and private life. It was the pop star who sent out signals: in mid-July she posted a video on Instagram in which she sings an updated version of her 1998 hit “… Baby One More Time” with the caption: “I haven’t shared my voice for a very long time, maybe too much”.

The father Jamie Spears

The legal battle between the singer and her father Jamie Spears is still ongoing. A US judge last month rejected a motion by Mr. Spears that the singer should return to court to address further issues regarding the legal arrangements between the two. Spears’ guardianship was established in 2008 after the US pop star, best known for hits like “Oops I Did It Again!” and “Toxic,” had faced a public psychic crisis. After the end of her paternal “tutoring”, against which she had repeatedly expressed herself with harsh words, the singer married Sam Asghari in June in an intimate ceremony in California.