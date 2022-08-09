The Prey’ of two actors from the original 1987 film

It is the best summer blockbuster for direct release on the platforms of streaming. The achievement has been taken by Disney + with Predator: The Prey directed by Dan Trachtenbergstarring Amber Mid Thunder and moving the action to the year 1719 and in Comanche territory. so prove it 92 percent from the tomatometer of the well-known Rotten Tomatoes page, 71 over a hundred of average of the critic in Metacritic or the 6.3 of Filmaffinity users.

And not only this new installment of a franchise that seemed totally exhausted has been praised by the specialized press or fans. Even two of the actors from the original 1987 film who directed John McTiernan with arnold schwarzenegger as the protagonist they wanted to join the celebration showing their satisfaction with the film.

Is about Bill Dukewho played Sergeant MacEliot, and jesse ventura, embodying his best partner, Blain Cooper, and both being part of the elite group of mercenaries hired by the CIA for rescue missions under the command of Alan “Dutch” Schaefer (Schwarzenegger). Both have published their opinion through their respective Twitter accounts.

Jesse Ventura and Bill Duke in ‘Predator’ 20th Century Studios

“’Predator: Prey’ a great, great movie. Amber Midthunder you definitely don’t have time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. DannyTRS Thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative and wonderful film.”tweeted the versatile Ventura who, in addition to being an actor, has also been a wrestling fighter, radio announcer, television presenter and politician (he was governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003).

“Have you seen ‘Predator: Prey’ on Hulu (the platform it was released on in North America)? If not, watch it. It’s an amazing movie and Amber Midthunder is phenomenal. This young lady has a brilliant career ahead of her. Like Jesse Ventura mentioned… welcome to the Predator family! See ya”have been the words of Bill Duke, an actor whom we have been able to see, for example, in Mandy alongside Nicolas Cage or playing Trask in X-Men: The Final Stand.

Two of the stars of the eighties film surrendering to the work of its protagonist and Trachtenberg’s filmand a sequel that is also a success in streaming.

According to the website specialized in measurements Flix Patrol, Predator: The Prey is currently the second most viewed movie on Disney+ globallysecond only to Pixar’s animated feature film Lightyear. In addition, sources from the platform have assured, according to the news collected by Variety, that it has become in the original production planned to be released directly in streaming most viewedwhether in series or film, during its first three days on Hulu (United States).

