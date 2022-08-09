the most original speaker with Alexa has a screen and a price that collapses

The Echo Show 5 pulls its price and is within your reach for less than 45 euros with this coupon.

One of the best smart speakers of Amazon plummets. The Echo Show 5 achieves its lowest price so farCan be yours for only 44.99 euros. You just have to apply the coupon SHOW5OFFER before finalizing the purchase. You will receive it at your doorstep quickly and completely free of charge, it is a great opportunity.

Inside this Echo Show 5 lives Alexaprobably the most complete assistant of the moment. It is capable of doing an infinite number of tasks, it makes creating a smart home much easier. Any of us has the possibility to do it and this Echo Show can be a very good first step.

Echo Show 5 (2021) See on Amazon.es: Echo Show 5 (2021)

Alexa comes to your home, with screen

This Amazon speaker is more than just a speaker, it comes with a 5-inch screen that opens up a whole world of possibilities. It is usually around 85 euros and, at this price, it is a spectacular purchase. It offers a lot, since it gives rise to a new dimension, to that visual aspect that its brothers do not enjoy.

Summon Alexa with your voice, she will always be ready to help you. It will answer your queries, create alarms, reminders, games and offer you all kinds of information. The Amazon assistant offers a wide variety of possibilities, you just have to start discovering them.

But the thing does not end there, this Echo Show 5 is perfect as a control panel to monitor other smart devices. If you don’t have one, some smart plugs will help you convert any old-fashioned gadget on a device that responds to Alexa commands.

get hold of one of the most original smart speakers at a minimum price. start creating your own smart home, start controlling the different devices in your home using only your voice. When you discover its comfort you will not be able to go back.

