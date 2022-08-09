The last inn of Rosalía in the Kardashian style that impacts on Instagram

Rosalía surprises with a very daring and summery look

He is currently sweeping the world with Despecha, a hitherto unreleased song from his Motomami World Tour

Nobody should be surprised that Rosalía is the best-known Spanish artist internationallywith permission from Quevedo, who has currently stolen the title of most listened to national singer outside our borders. Thanks to mommyhis latest album, already on tour Motomami World Tourwhich will take her around the world throughout this summer and autumn, the Catalan has earned a place in the music industry, but her path has not been easy.

But she doesn’t stop being Rosaliaa very cheerful young Catalan woman who uses her social networks as any of us would use them: to share photos of some of their latest outfits and impact all his followers as you have done recently with a wardrobe in the pure Kardashian style.

Photo: Rosalía’s last inn in the Kardashian style that impacts Instagram | Instagram

In the snapshot, she appears in a bikini made up of a top with a plunging neckline. in shades of turquoise blue with asymmetric figure print in other shades of blue and orange. The panties, of course, to match. But the high-heeled boots are the element that stands out the most from the latter. look that Rosalía has taken out of the sleeve. We know that the Catalan is a friend of the Kardashians, but this imitation is more than surprising.