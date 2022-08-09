The Julia Roberts dress that you can buy at Mango for less than 20 euros and that is wearable and feels great

Although we love to sign

the most spectacular looks of the famous on red carpets, the truth is that it is even better when they wear informal and casual outfits. A good example of this is the dress that Carolina de Monaco has copied from Queen Letizia or the one that she has recently worn

Julia Roberts.

And it is that, although those dreamy dresses that the ‘celebs’ wear during the acts and events they attend are a fantasy, the truth is that they are proposals not suitable for the rest of mortals. For this reason, when they wear accessible garments that you can wear on a daily basis, we like them even more.

And if we add to that that they are low cost pieces or that you can copy in cheap firms, as has happened with

the last look that Julia Roberts has wornthings get better. The actress has posed in networks with an ideal, comfortable and wearable dress that is a summer look that has it all.

It’s about a

midi dress with short sleeves It has a flattering body design with a V-neckline, a fitted waist and a light skirt with a front opening that gives the garment fluidity and comfort. An ideal model, right?

Well, the best of all is that it is a dress of

overthesea, a Ukrainian firm. «

One way to support Ukraine is to shop in Ukraine!«, Julia’s stylist has written about the reason for having used this garment. »We bought this on her website to use in Cannes«, she added.

The model is the Lina Dress and the bad news is that it costs

223 euros. An unaffordable price that, although it is supportive and is a good way to support the war, the truth is that not everyone can afford a three-figure price, so we have looked for a low cost copy.

And being a basic design, a midi floral dress, it is a very easy garment to find similar. And yes, we have found it in

Mango. The Spanish low-cost clothing giant has for sale a model with similar characteristics: midi, tight bodice, flowing skirt, flower print…

It differs in that it has slightly longer sleeves and its floral print is slightly larger than Overthesea’s. In addition, it differs in price, since Mango costs 39.99 euros and is now reduced to

€19.99. And it’s still available in some sizes…

We do not know how Julia has combined it, since in the published photo she appears barefoot, however it is

a most versatile garment that you can use in a thousand ways. Go for the comfortable version with sneakers or flat sandals or go for something dressier with wedges or even a high heel.