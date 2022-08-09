She was going to be the protagonist of “Pretty Woman”, a fan murdered her and Julia Roberts became famous

Although Julia Roberts starred in “Pretty Woman,” she was not the first actress thought of for the role of Vivian. number one was Molly Ringwaldwho turned down the role and the second was rebecca schaefferwhich preceded Julia Roberts in the list of candidates to represent the iconic character.

The chosen interpreter 21 yearswas on the rise and Garry Marshall’s film was the ideal opportunity to become the new Hollywood star.

Schaeffer was the only daughter of a child psychologist and a writer, and as a girl she wanted to be a rabbi. But her beauty led her as a teenager to work as a model and she moved from Portland to New York to continue her acting career.







The actress had a bright future and appeared as one of the new stars of Hollywood.



That’s how I’d get on the cover of the magazine seventeen and landed one of the lead roles in the sitcom “My brother Sam” from CBS.

After the end of the series, in 1988, he appeared in several more series and the big role, to be a couple of Richard Gerewas offered to him, but he did not know that a 19-year-old boy, Robert BardoHe had other plans for her.

The boy was obsessed with a girl named Samantha Smith, a pacifist who died in a plane crash.







The actress and her killer. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.



At that moment, Bard became obsessed with Rebecca Schaeffer. It was 1986 and the boy did not miss an episode of “My brother Sam”.

“She came into my life at the right time. She was bright, pretty, flamboyant, her innocence blew me away. She became a goddess to me, an idol. Since then, I became an atheist and only worshiped her,” he later recounted.

To the point that he built a shrine in his house with photos of the girl.

fatal obsession

It wasn’t enough for him. He decided to send her a letter like so many admirers did with Rebecca. The letter arrived at the CBS studios and an assistant did something that was part of her homework: she sent the boy an autographed photo of the actresswhich were printed by the hundreds to give to fans.

It was enough for Bard, upon receiving it, to believe that the girl was in love with him.







The 21-year-old performer was in a career on the rise.



Bard kept sending letters to the studio until he had more than 300. Until one day he went from person to person with a teddy bear and a bouquet of flowers. The security guard at the studio did not let him pass.

Bardo built up anger and returned to the study but without flowers. in one of his pockets he was carrying a knife.

It was not reviewed, but it was rejected again.

He forgot about the actress and returned to his hometown, Tucson. For a time her obsession moved to madonnabut one day he saw the movie “Scenes from the Fight of the Sexes in Beverly Hills”where Rebecca starred in some “hot” scenes and Bardo said: “she had lost her innocence, She was just another Hollywood whore.”

For him, from that moment on, Rebecca was immoral and should be punished. She asked her brother to I will buy him a gun, for being the youngest. And her brother bought it for her.







Bard during the trial. He had become obsessed with Rebecca Schaeffer.



hired, for 250 dollarsa private investigator to find out the actress’s home address through the records of the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

The investigator fulfilled his task and He gave her Rebecca’s home address.

the day of the crime



On July 18, 1989, Bardo went first thing in the morning to a beautiful house in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he the actress lived

Several neighbors would later say they saw him wearing a yellow t-shirt and carrying a bulky folder. full of photos of Rebecca.

Arriving at the door of Rebecca’s house, he touched the electric doorman several times, but it was broken. He then banged on the door forcefully and Rebecca opened the door. The girl was rehearsing the script for a role she was to play in “The Godfather III”.







The door of the actress’s house minutes after being murdered.



Bardo told her that he was her big fan, but he was so insistent that the actress kicked him out of her door and said she was going to call the police.

Bard went to a nearby cafe, had breakfast and returned to the actress’s house.

The girl opened the door again and this time it was the end of her. Bard took out a gun from a brown paper bag and He was shot at close range in the chest. Schaeffer screamed, fell in agony, and Bard fled.







Rebecca and her killer.



A neighbor called paramedics, who arrived to transport the girl to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 30 minutes after your arrival.

The next day, Bardo was arrested in Tucson and confessed immediately the murder.

a planned assassination

Bardo said that he was obsessed with Rebecca and that he wanted to kill her. In 1991 he was charged with first-degree murder, and in October of that year he was found guilty of first-degree murder in a bench trial and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On the day of the murder, Bardo carried the book in his folder. “The Hidden Hunter” which he threw onto the roof of a building as he fled. Mark David Chapman had also brought a copy of the book when shot and killed John Lennon on December 8, 1980.







The death certificate of the actress. Reason for death: a gunshot.



Chapman himself later revealed in interviews that he had received letters from Bardo prior to Scaheffer’s murder, asking him about life in prison.

Bardo was tried by prosecutor Marcia Clark, who later became famous for her role in the OJ Simpson trial.

What happened to Bard and Julia Roberts?

In 2007 Bard was stabbed 11 times in prison by another inmate, he was on the verge of death and after recovering he was sent back to the Mule Creek penitentiary in Ione (California).

As of 2021, Bardo is serving his life sentence at Avenal State Prison in California.







The grave of the actress, who at the time of her death was 21 years old.



In 1989 Rebecca Schaeffer failed to see fame with “Pretty Woman” and the film company called the third on the list, a certain Julia Robertswho after his role in the film became the undisputed star of Hollywood and remains to this day.







The poster for “Pretty Woman” (1990).



That tragic morning in 1989 fate, death and unexpected glory came together. In an instant, a killer decided the fate of Rebecca Schaeffer.

and without knowing it decided the glory of Julia Roberts…

