Salvador Dalí biopic closes the Toronto Film Festival

‘Dalíland’, the biopic about the Spanish painter Salvador Dalí, closes the next international festival in Toronto. In the role of the artist from Figueras, two actors appear: Ben Kingsley, in the part related to his strange and fascinating marriage with his wife, Gala, when his unbreakable bond begins to break. The young Dalí is played by the controversial actor Ezra Miller. “The film starts with Dalí in the 1970s, the older Dalí, with flashbacks of the younger Dalí. Ezra had a week off between finishing ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and starting ‘The Flash,’ and he insisted on making our movie that week,” explained director Mary Harron during the Cannes Film Festival. Daliland is a fascinating journey into the extravagant life of surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, which will have its world premiere as the closing film of the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

It is more than likely that Ezra Miller will not participate in the presentation of the film in Toronto because yesterday he was arrested for a robbery crime in the city of Stamford, Vermont, according to a report from the Vermont State Police.

According to the police report, detectives discovered that multiple bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the owners were not present. After collecting statements and viewing surveillance video, police charged Miller with felony burglary of a vacant dwelling. Miller has lived for years on a Vermont ranch where he houses a 25-year-old mother and her three children, ages one to five. The property is also operated as an unlicensed cannabis farm and has several firearms on the premises. Miller has been the protagonist of several scandals this year for which he was arrested twice in Hawaii; once for disorderly conduct and harassment and once for assault in the second degree. Miller faces several allegations of abuse by different women around the world, including the suffocation of a woman in an Icelandic bar and the harassment of another woman in her home in Berlin. Considered the leader of a sect of which there are not many details, Miller remains as the protagonist of the movie ‘Flash’ and ‘Daliland’, which is one of the great titles for this year’s Oscar. Along with Kingsley and Miller in the painter’s tape they appear; Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Alexander Beyer, Andreja Pejic, Mark McKenna, Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, Avital Lvova, and Suki Waterhouse. Other films premiering at TIFF include Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic ‘The Woman King,’ Rian Johnson’s crime novel ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story ‘The Fabelmans’, the Harry Styles-directed drama ‘My Policeman’ and the Billy Eichner romantic comedy ‘Bros’.

