Minecraft update 1.19.11 is now available

We bring a new and interesting announcement related to one of the most outstanding video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Minecraft.

Specifically, we have been able to learn that we already have the version 1.19.11 which brings several modifications. They are the following:

Added updated Create New World screen on Nintendo Switch

It also includes these other changes:

Added support for middle mouse click on iOS

Zombies now have a 10% chance to be able to break doors on hard difficulty (MCPE-79636)

New Marketplace error screen art and messages have been implemented.

Wait time when connecting to a multiplayer game has been reduced from 180 to 90 seconds

You can now hold Left D-Pad again to move the cursor left in menus (MCPE-155976)

Instant effects (potions, pointed arrows) can no longer be applied to dead mobs and players.

‘So Below’ music track now plays in Basalt Deltas (MCPE-70890)

Menu toggle buttons redesigned to make it easier to distinguish between on and off states.

Other minor changes detailed on the official website.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

Font.