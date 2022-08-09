Jhonny Depp: Celebrities withdraw support from the actor for leaked information

Despite the fact that the final verdict of the trial between Jonnhy Depp and Amber Heard was given a few weeks ago, everything seems to indicate that the scandals for the actor do not end, because after the leaked legal documents from the trial he brought against Amber Heard for defamation, and evidence that the actor tried to keep hidden, various celebrities showed rejection of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Jonnhy Depp was exposed in front of his fans, who some of them paid the modest amount of 3 thousand dollars to reveal details of Amber Heard. However, the defense strategies of both teams came to light and information that was not taken in court, a situation that inadvertently involved the actor as well.

These documents, which as if that were not enough, went viral, caused Several celebrities who supported Jonnhy’s triumph on social networks, after the trial, will withdraw their “Like” from the publication.

And it was thanks to a user on Twitter, who took on the task of making a list of the names of the celebrities who withdrew their “support” after the recent news, that we know that among those names we find Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr, NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner and Joey King, presumably.















Orlando Bloom and Sophie Turner would have publicly withdrawn their support for Depp after this information was leaked. SPECIAL



The information these documents revealed

According to website of news, TheDailyBeastpublished more than 6 thousand pages of judicial records of both actors.

And it was these documents that revealed that Depp would have tried to present nudes of Heard as evidence. Prior to the trial, the team of the protagonist of Aquaman (2018) he argued that testimonies on “irrelevant personal matters” should not be included.

Between these lines of the documents it is specified that: “Mr. Depp improperly seeks to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters: (1) nude photos of Amber Heard; (2) video from a reality show by Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney; (3) Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships; (4) Amber Heard’s romantic relationships. Brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp was frivolously and maliciously attempting to suggest or imply that Mrs. Heard was once an escort of hers.”















More than 6 thousand pages of documents were published in the case of Jhonny Depp v. Amber Heard, including that Depp would have used nudes of the actress. Steve Helber/AFP/Getty



They also intended to blame her for the death of one of their friends.

According to the documents shared by the portal, in these documents Also included is a statement from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, taken on February 2, 2022. In the interview, the musician’s lawyers ask Amber about “Logan”, one of her friends, who died in a car accident and caused the actress great sadness.

They quote: “Depp’s lawyers first asked if Heard and Logan were romantically involved or if they ever fought, to which Henriquez said no. They then tried to imply that Heard told Henriquez that she was with Logan the day he died and/or was driving the car he died in, to which Henriquez said that did not happen. Still, Depp’s lawyers continued to pressure Henriquez, asking if the suspension of Heard’s driver’s license had anything to do with the accident in which Logan was killed.”

The actor also presumably manipulated audio tapes of discussions between him and Amber Heard, and he refused to provide recordings that were not edited.

Read Also