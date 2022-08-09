International Cat Day: the famous cat lovers

In addition to dogs, cats They are other of the most acclaimed pets in the world. There is a very large group of people who worship the felines and they treat them like a member of the family, but in the case of celebrities, they usually go one step further. His cats lead the lives of millionaires. Luxury and glamor become part of their daily life as if they were the same celebrity.

Due to this devotion for these pets there is a International Cat Day where they are honored and much more pampered than usual, so this time we will review the luckiest ‘michis’ in the world. Meet the most famous celebrities who share this devotion to pussycats.

Princess Michael Of Kent

Princess María Cristina Inés de Eduvigis Ida de Reibnitz is one of the few royals who prefers cats instead of dogs. Elizabeth II’s cousin’s wife has been seen with her pet who has the “title” of cat princess and that she constantly poses in photos that are broadcast on the royal family’s Instagram account.

karl lagerfeld

Choupette must be one of the luckiest cats in the world. The mascot of the famous fashion designer, who relaunched the Chanel brand, leads a life of glamour. It is said that she would have inherited 180 million dollars when Karl Lagerfeld died. Currently, she has an Instagram account with more than 250 thousand followers and is the richest cat in the world.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has made it clear more than once that she is a faithful lover of cats and proof of this is that in several of his songs he has demanded that the felines that he adopted appear, an expensive example is his album ‘Reputation’ and ‘Me’ where two kittens appear. On one occasion when she was asked at the exit of some awards if she would go on a date with men, she emphasized “I’m going out with my friends and then I’m going home with my cats.”

Katy Perry

The singer is another of the celebrities who included her cat in one of his most successful music videos: “I kissed a girl”. Purry, the name of the cat appears in the clip and she was with the musical star for 15 years until she passed away in 2020. Her cat inspired the creation of two of her fragrances: Purr and Meow. Katy Perry would be so devoted to these animals that when she divorced her partner Russel Brand she obtained custody of another named Krusty The Cat.

Ed Sheeran

If there is a male singer who loves cats this is Ed Sheeran, the artist has two pets felines Called Calippo and Dorito and like him they have an Instagram account. You can see the photos of the kittens on the account Thewibles, which has more than 200 thousand followers.

