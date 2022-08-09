How much do banks charge to withdraw from credit card

If you have a credit card with a banking institution and you need dispose of cash of it, you should know that they can charge you various commissions such as, Disposition of credit in cash at own ATM, annuity, replacement of plastic due to theft or loss, collection expenses, average total annual cost (CAT), according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

If in your case you need to have cash from your credit card, You should review all the information beforehand as this could increase the cost of financing. Similarly, you should consider thatThe percentage of commission they charge it is different in each case.

How much do banks charge for withdrawing from the credit card. Photo: My Pocket



How much do they charge to withdraw cash from a credit card?

Santander charges the highest commission with 10%, followed by Citibanamex with the lowest commission with 6% (on the amount of the provision). Regarding the Average Total Annual Cost Without VAT for advertising and publicity, Banorte charges the highest commission with 102.5% and Banregio the lowest with 59.3%.

It is important that you take into account that the commission charged by banks in Mexico can vary, in general it can be between $10 to 40 pesos for cash withdrawal and between $5 to 12 pesos for balance inquiries.

We recommend you read: Credit Fonacot, 6 ways so you can find out how much you owe

International banks such as Santander, Scotiabank or HSBC have the highest commissions ($30 pesos) although Multiva charges the highest commission for withdrawing money ($40 pesos), all these commissions are validated by the Condusef to give you reliable information.

We recommend you read: 3 benefits of credit cards that you cannot miss

Finally, we present a table with the commissions for withdrawing money and checking balances in different banks:

Photo: My Pocket



For more information on this and other topics, visit the Credits section.