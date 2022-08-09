“FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL. 2 ”is the new album by CALVIN HARRIS

“FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL. 2 ”(Columbia Records / Sony Music) is the new album from Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum producer and artist CALVIN HARRIS.

“Funk Wav Bounces vol. 2 ”contains the new single“ STAY WITH ME ”in collaboration with international music giants JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, HALSEY and PHARRELL WILLIAMS. The song, which this week reached the Top 30 of the Italian radio Airplay, is characterized by a perfect melody to be danced on the dance floor during the holidays and sees the multi-platinum DJ / producer collaborate with Justin Timberlake and Halsey for the first time. . The collaboration with Pharrell, already present in the album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”, is also renewed.

The disc also contains the single “Potion” (https://youtu.be/FFV6t4Dl_zQ) in collaboration with superstar Dua Lipa and Young Thug (over 100 million streams, 20 million views on YouTube, Top 20 of the world rankings of Spotify, Top 25 of the Italian radio Airplay, Top 30 of the European radio Airplay) and the song “New Money” feat. 21 Savage.

This is the tracklist of “Funk Wav Bounces vol. 2″:

“Intro”

2. “New Money” Feat. 21 Savage

3. “Potion” Feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug

4. “Woman Of The Year” Feat. Stefflon Don, Chloe, And Coi Leray

5. “Obsessed” Feat. Charlie Puth & Shenseea

6. “New To You” Feat Normani, Tinashe, And Offset

7. “Ready Or Not” Feat, Busta Rhymes

8. “Stay With Me” Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

9. “Stay With Me (Part 2)” Feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, And Pharrell

10. “Somebody Else” Feat. Jorja Smith & Lil Durk

11. “Nothing More To Say” Feat. 6lack & Donae’o

12. “Live My Best Life” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Latto

13. “Lean On Me” Feat. Swae Lee

14. “Day One” Feat. Pharrell & Pusha T

Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.