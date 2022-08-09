Full WWE Raw card revealed August 8, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,524 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, August 8, 2022 live from the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw August 8, 2022

– Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY promo

– Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkin

-Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

– Judgment Day Promo

– Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

– Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Women’s Tournament First Round Match)

– Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Ciampa (United States Championship Match)

-Omos vs. rivals to be determined (Handicap Match)

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable

– AJ Styles vs. The Miz (No Disqualification Match)



WWE Raw schedules August 8, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 9: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of August 9): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

