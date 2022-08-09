Chris Brown roasts Donald Glover’s dress for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” party

Ads

Beyoncé may be that girl, but Donald Glover is that boy, despite what Chris Brown thinks.

Glover, who makes music as Childish Gambino, demonstrated this when he wore a sheer, chest-fitting uniform at the top secret, star-studded Queen Bey album “Renaissance” release party over the weekend. , but Brown had some problems with the ensemble.

Rapper “Redbone,” 38, wore her pastel mesh bodysuit over black underwear, complementing the bold outfit with a silky green jacket and cashmere-lined Loro Piana suede hiking boots ($ 2,350).

Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing described the father of three as “dressed as if walking a tightrope [sic] and Hike Stone Mountain at the same time. The caption also called the dress “bad, mysterious and chaotic, all wrapped up in that tin windbreaker”, wondering if the star was going hang gliding on PrettyLittleThing “on a side mission.”

Brown, 33, took it upon himself to intervene, commenting, “I can hear the tambourines when he walks.”

Another commentator said “Bro dressed for Wrestlemania”, while a third said the “This Is America” ​​hitmaker was “dressed like Peter Pan”.

None: Donald Glover / Childish Gambino the night of #ClubRenaissance: pic.twitter.com/nORU7D1q1G

– RCE (@moreofmaur) August 7, 2022

Even Twitter could not resist the temptation to participate in the roasting. “Because it looks like he realized he was late and just threw something on ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜,” one person joked.

Leonardo DiCaprio, La La Anthony, Tyler Perry and Kendrick Lamar were among other celebrities who flocked to the Times Square Edition in New York to celebrate Beyoncé’s seventh studio album and, as an insider told Page Six, few people were expelled because they were drunk and foolish ”.

The party was dubbed “Club Renaissance,” and Glover got the assignment with her choice of dress – unfortunately, it looks like Brown didn’t get the theme (or an invitation).

