Carpenter left the game with a broken foot
SEATTLE — Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter will be sidelined indefinitely after breaking his left foot on a foul ball Monday against the Mariners.
Carpenter said after the game that he hoped his absence would not last more than a month. But you won’t have a full idea of how long it will take for him to recover until he’s seen by an expert.
“Hopefully I can be back by mid-September and can contribute in the final stretch” of the season, said the slugger.
Carpenter hit a slider by Seattle starter Logan Gilbert and hit the ball high, which went straight to his foot. He ended the turn, striking out on the next pitch.
“I knew it wasn’t right, but I thought I could finish the shift and drive in a run,” he said. “When I threw the next pitch, I barely put my foot down and tried to spin, my foot gave way and I couldn’t do it.”
Carpenter, who was in three All-Star Games, was having a very good season at 36 years old. He was playing in the Triple-A Rangers organization in May when he was released. The Yankees hired him and he was a revelation. He was hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats. In the previous two seasons he had hit under .200 with the Cardinals.
Carpenter’s injury adds to those of Giancarlo Stanton and pitchers Luis Severino, Michael King and Miguel Castro, who were hurt last month and still haven’t returned.
Despite the injuries, the Yankees have the best record in the American League, 71-39, and lead 2nd in the East by 10.5 games.