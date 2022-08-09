Britney Spears is helped by police after running out of gas on the highway

ORI lived in a moment of anguish Britney Spears, after his car stayed out of gas in the middle of the night, in the middle of one of the busiest highways in Los Angeles so the support of the police was necessary to take her to a safe place, says TMZ.

The outlet notes that law enforcement sources told it that around 10 p.m. Tuesday they received a call about a report of a white Mercedes blocking the third southbound lane on the 101, just north of Balboa Blvd.

Britney was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when the authorities arrived to support her, they indicate.

TMZ notes that Britney informed officers that she ran out of gas while driving and his car stopped in the middle of the road.

How did they help Britney?

The California Highway Patrol stopped traffic, while an officer sat in the driver’s seat of the singer’s Mercedes to drive while she sat in the passenger seat and the vehicle was pushed to safety.

After the help, the officers said the “Toxic” singer thanked them and told them she was fine, they accompanied her until her husband, Sam Asghari, went to pick her up.

“I have never felt so harassed in the United States”

A few days ago, “The Princess of Pop” reflected on the harassment she receives in the United States. She denounces having been the subject of documentaries and television specials, alleging that she was humiliated by various US corporations.

“America has done a wonderful job of humiliating me,” declares Britney Spears. The musical artist stated that she, under her tutelage, was forced to walk from her car to be photographed by some paparazzi.

“I’ve never felt more harassed in my life in this country, it’s crazy… and we’re serious, is it honestly legal to make that many documentaries about someone? without their blessing at all?” reflects Britney Spears, bestselling author like ‘Toxic’.