Ashton Kutcher revealed that he suffered from vasculitis three years ago: the disease affected his vision and balance | Famous

Ashton Kutcher had vasculitis: this was his experience with the disease

On August 8, 2022, the American media ‘Access Hollywood’ shared the 44-year-old actor’s participation in National Geographic’s ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge’ program, where he talked about the autoimmune disease that caused him hearing problems and visuals.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super weird form of vasculitis that left me without vision, destroyed my hearing, destroyed my whole balance. It took me like a year to build everything back up. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone.” the star.

During the talk, the artist addressed how he dealt with the obstacles he suffered from this condition.

“The moment you start to see obstacles as things that are made for you, for you to realize what you need, then life starts to become fun. You start to navigate above your problems, instead of living under them,” commented the actor.

Kutcher, who is married to fellow actress Mila Kunis, stressed that he is “lucky to be alive” after suffering from this condition. In addition, after these statements, through his Twitter account, the actor explained how he is still healthy after this disease.

“Before there’s a bunch of rumours/talk/whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (Increased autoimmune style). I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I fully recovered. Everything’s fine. Forward”, reads the text.

The comments from Internet users did not wait and there were those who pointed out that they suffered from the same disease as the actor. They also sent him loving messages in the form of support.

“Take care Ashton”; “I’m glad you’re okay now”; “I’m so sorry you went through this”; “How good that you feel better”, were some of the texts that are read in the thread of the actor’s tweet.

What is vasculitis, Ashton Kutcher’s disease?

There are several types of vasculitis, which can affect anyone. This condition is the “inflammation of the blood vessels,” according to the Mayo Clinic health site.

Some of the main symptoms of this disease are loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, rash, pain and fever; In the most severe cases, it can also cause blindness, damage to major organs such as the lungs and stomach, or aneurysms (a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain).

Throughout his career, Ashton Kutcher has participated in successful series and movies such as ‘Two and a Half Man’, ‘The Butterfly Effect’, ‘What Happen in Vegas’, in which he has shared credits with celebrities such as Cameron Diaz, Amy Smart, Jon Cryer and Mila Kunis, with whom he formed a beautiful family.