‘You have everything to succeed in England’; Kyle Walker praised LaraMediotiempo

emilio lara is still one of the great revelations of America in the present Opening 2022. El Pelón, despite his young age, is one of the safest Americanist defenders of the current campus.

footballer’s talent 20 years old it was even recognized by English Kyle Walkerwho currently plays for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Julio Ibáñez, a reporter for TUDN, recounted the anecdote during the broadcast of the match between the Águilas and FC Juárez, which ended 2-1 in favor of Fernando Ortiz’s team.

Walkerat the end of the duel between America and Manchester City in the United States, spoke with Lara and assured him that he has all the talent to succeed in Englandyou just need to gain muscle mass.

Despite the fact that in the Americanist defense there are people like Bruno Valdez and Sebastián Cáceres, El Pelón has gradually gained ownership. Against Braves, played as a winger after the departure of Jorge Sánchez and had a great game.

Lara was unveiled at the 2019 Brazil U-17 World Cup, in which the Tricolor had a great performance and ended up reaching the Final. Sadly for the Aztec team, it ended up succumbing to the selected host.

