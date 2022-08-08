Will Ketama126 abandon the trap? The doubt born of an Instagram story

Through his Instagram stories, Ketama126 announced a probable departure from the trap: “I can’t trap any better than I have already done“.

It’s been exactly two months since Armageddon, the latest album by Ketama126, and the Roman trapper already seems to be swimming towards other shores. In his Instagram Stories, in fact, the most hardcore member of LoveGang declared his intention of “wanting to work in other sectors, outside of Italy”. He greatly alarmed the fans, convinced that Ketama’s was the announcement of his definitive retirement from the scene.

The fear immediately returned with a correction by the artist. Ketama, in fact, will not abandon the music, it is simply aimed at discovering new sonic universes far from those for which we know it. A choice that most likely stems from the trips made in recent years (“I understand that traveling is the thing I love most”, he added), which is strongly affected by the atmosphere of his latest recording effort, between street banger with trap flavors and dub-reggae drills and rhythms, often self-produced.

In addition to being one of the major exponents and pioneers of the Italian trap, Ketama is in fact a skilled producer, as recently demonstrated in Boredompiece contained in the last record of Fabri Fibra, Chaosand who knows if the new roles in which we will see Ketama will be only those of beatmaker.



