Why is it over between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

Relationships often end without a single concrete reason. It is true for mere mortals, but also for the gods of Hollywood Olympus who, however, usually mask the break with honeyed do-gooders.

Instead, it seems that the couple formed by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was shipwrecked after only nine months of dating for a simple reason., indeed very simple. The so-called magnetic attraction, typical of my first moments together, has died away and the rest has crumbled before their eyes.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In fact, it seems that the influencer decided to hang out with the comedian initially because he was the exact opposite of his ex, Kanye West. An anonymous source told ET that the it girl has resorted to the classic nail crusher, aiming at a type of man who does not remind her of the marriage, family and couple dynamics already experienced. Not that he was looking for a stable relationship or a new nest from which to start over, indeed: Kim wanted a light, fresh, disengaged relationship, practically a flirt.

Pete, on the other hand, was trying to lay the groundwork for something serious and lasting: allergic to drama, scene and conflict, he has in fact remained a friend of Kim towards whom he nurtures a sincere and deep affection.

Neither of them, evidently, revealed their intentions when the dating began but, week after week, the turn of the relationship has changed and she has decided to reverse. This at least from what you have learned ET because there are no official statements.

According to rumors always reported by the magazine, lfrom a distance it has had a significant impact on everyday life of the two leading them on the one hand to move away and on the other to want to find each other again.

Between the first meeting – al Saturday Night Live in October 2021 – and not even a year has passed the rupture but for Kim everything seems to have changed. The age difference (she 41 and him 28) does not seem to have been a determining factor in the decision to take separate paths.

The actor didn’t see it as too big a responsibility to even help manage the four children of his partner (North, Saint West, Chicago and Psalm West): mature, thoughtful and very tender, he had on paper all the desirable characteristics in a partner, but not in this moment and not for Kim, who obviously has something else in mind and heart.

Other Vanity Fair stories that may interest you:

Harry and Meghan, the distance from William and Kate

Meghan Markle and Harry sometimes come back

Prince Harry on children and the web