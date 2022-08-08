Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split?

After their wedding in Las Vegasa romantic honeymoon in Europe and thousands of memes, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck agreed break away.

The news fell like a bomb to the fans of the couple, and according to Hollywood Life, the couple made this decision days before their wedding because they believed “that it is the best for them”.

So why did Lopez and Affleck split?

As reported by the American media, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they want to strengthen their ties and seek the good of the connection and not lose the magic.

“They are convinced that being apart will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“They believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they’re apart, they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” the source added.

But, although they are not together, Lopez and Affleck They talk every day.

“They are always talking, texting and video calling each other when they are apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting together again that much better. A JLo She loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what.”