What to watch today on TV? Monday, August 8, 2022 | TV

15.30 / Movistar Premieres 2

‘Drought years’

TheDry. Australia, 2020 (117 minutes). Director: Robert Connolly. Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Corlett, Genevieve O’Reilly.

An Australian policeman who must confront the prejudice of his former neighbors and his pent up anger is the protagonist of this tense dramatic intrigue based on the book of the same title by Jane Harper. The person in charge of giving it life is Eric Bana (Munich), that gives credibility to a character with many edges. A well-told story, full of tension, slow pace and without artifice.

16.04 / #0

‘The Italian Job’

United States, 2003 (105 minutes). Director: F. Gary Gray. Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton.

A thief, betrayed by one of his men after a hit in Venice, organizes a plan in Los Angeles to get revenge and recover the loot. With this argument starts an entertaining remake Updated from the homonymous classic that Peter Collinson directed in 1969. To highlight, the chemistry of its leading couple.

17.45 / AMC

‘AI artificial intelligence’

AI. United States, 2001 (149 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O’Connor, Sam Robards.

After this project, based on a short story by Brian Aldiss, had obsessed Stanley Kubrick for years, it was finally Steven Spielberg -who signed a script again after Matches in the third phase- the person in charge of bringing this attractive film to the big screen, which talks about the search for affection and the extreme capacity to make our wishes come true. An amalgamation of spectacle (its special effects are very good) and emotion that guarantees entertainment.

6:54 p.m. / Comedy Central

‘Torrente: the foolish arm of the law’

Spain, 1997 (90 minutes). Director: Santiago Segura. Cast: Santiago Segura, Tony Leblanc, Neus Asensi, Javier Cámara.

After surprising almost everyone with shorts like Disturbed, Santiago Segura debuted in feature length with this crazy comedy, which achieved impressive commercial success. The adventures of a dirty, racist, sexist policeman and the Atleti who discovers an important network of drug traffickers served Segura to shape this original and irreverent film, which has been devalued by its three poor sequels.

19.26 / TCM

‘sleepers’

United States, 1996 (141 minutes). Director: Barry Levinson. Cast: Robert de Niro, Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt.

A group of marginalized youths who move in the so-called Hell’s Kitchen, a troubled neighborhood in New York, will find their bones in a harsh reform school that will mark them for the rest of their days. Hard but wonderful story in which Barry Levinson, director, among others, of rain man either good morning vietnam, managed to mix the veteran of actors like Dustin Hoffman or Robert de Niro with the youth and freshness of Brad Pitt or Jason Patrick. An attractive adaptation of the controversial best seller by Lorenzo Calcaterra Children of the street Very well narrated and with some luxury interpretations.

20.25 / Movistar Action

‘Gravity’

United States 2013 (90 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuaron. Cast: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Phaldut Sharma.

In the immensity of stellar space, Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón set this Oscar-winning film (seven awards, including best director and photography) and a claustrophobic mix of drama, intrigue and science fiction. A tense and disturbing reflection on loneliness and the proximity of death that contains, among many other virtues, truly luxurious special effects and a perfect leading couple (Sandra Bullock and George Clooney). An entire odyssey written by Cuarón himself with his son Jonás.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Battle of Midway’

Director: Jack Smith. Cast: Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda, James Coburn, Glenn Ford.

War blockbuster very much in the style of those made in the seventies that wastes its footage showing a vast gallery of well-known actors. One of the most bitter episodes of World War II, which had too many conventions and lacked a much more energetic direction.

22.00 / Telecinco

New case for the agents of ‘CSI: Vegas’

New delivery ofand CSI: Vegas, sequel to the iconic fiction with three emblematic actors from its original cast, William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, forming part of the artistic team of the fiction. In this new chapter, Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle help a former colleague who is involved in tampering with evidence. Meanwhile, Maxine and the forensic experts on her team investigate the murder of a couple on their wedding day, following evidence that leads them to Las Vegas’ elite.

22.04 / The 2

‘Temptation lives above’

Seven years itch. United States, 1955 (100 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell, Evelyn Keyes.

One of the best comedies ever. The sexual repression of an average American citizen is brilliantly brought to the big screen by a Billy Wilder as effective and cynical as ever. Just to see Marilyn Monroe in the famous scene with the exhaust fan is worth rewatching this masterpiece, which contains, among other benefits, magnificent dialogues created by the filmmaker himself and George Axelrod, author of the original work.

22.35 / The 1

More challenges in ‘The night of the hunters’

Second installment of the second season of The night of the hunters

Like in The hunter, Rodrigo Vázquez is at the forefront of this format that brings together the five hunters to face the most daring contestants. In each installment, a series of anonymous contestants individually face the team of hunters that make up the cast of the program and that in this new season reinforce their leading role and their peculiar personalities: Erundino Alonso, Paz Herrera, David Leo, Lilit Manukyan and Ruth de Andrew

22.45 / Four

‘Viajeros Cuatro’ arrives in Burgos

Next destination: Burgos, with stops at emblematic places in the province such as the Atapuerca archaeological site or the cathedral, the only one in Spain individually recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The artistic heritage of Burgos, its gastronomy and its wines will form part of the new installment of Travelers Four which will also visit the region of Las Merindales, the monastery of Santo Domingo de Silos, the Parador de Lerma (former ducal palace from the time of the Habsburgs) and Aranda de Duero, European City of Wine 2022. The journalist Isabel Miñón, the chef Miguel Cobo, the influencers Susana Díez and Mónica Angulo, the artist Carlo Cuñado and the producer Roberto Da Silva will be the hosts of this installment.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New date with ‘Brothers’

This Monday, in Brothers, Turkish series that tells the exciting story of Kadir, Ömer, Asiye and Emel, four brothers who live a happy and peaceful life, with empty pockets but full of love, YoOrhan is admitted to the hospital. His nephews denounce Berk for the assault and the police arrest him. Orhan is seriously ill and Sengül throws the brothers out of the chicken coop because he considers them guilty of what happened. Once Orhan is out of danger, he talks to Sengül and blackmails her into dropping the complaint against Berk. Meanwhile, the four brothers remain homeless and penniless, spending the night on the street, sleeping at the bus stop.

24.00 / Mega

Pederol’s ‘El Chiringuito’ is back

European Super Cup, League, Champions League, Qatar World Cup, Europa League, Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, international leagues… The Chiringuito of gamers, the leading thematic program directed by Josep Pedrerol kicks off the season to cover all fronts of the most exciting and spectacular football season in recent years. In this first issue, the collaborators will carry out the analysis prior to the big day this week, Wednesday, August 10, the day in which the first title of the new season will be played, which will face Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Super Cup of Europe.

24.00 / The 1

‘Another dangerous therapy Total relapse!’

Analyze that. United States, 2002 (96 minutes). Director: Harold Ramis. Cast: Robert de Niro, Billy Crystal, Lisa Kudrow.

Mafia boss Paul Vitti and bourgeois psychiatrist Ben Sobel live new adventures when the former leaves the mythical Sing Sing prison in this funny comedy, which, although less graceful than the first installment, allows the viewer to enjoy the interpretive duel by Billy Cristal and Robert de Niro.

0.21 / Movistar Comedy

‘It happened in Manhattan’

Maid in Manhattan. United States, 2002 (100 minutes). Director: Wayne Wang. Cast: Jennifer López, Ralph Fiennes, Natasha Richardson, Stanley Tucci.

After filming very interesting works such as Smoke Y chinese box, Wayne Wang brazenly wedded to mainstream Hollywood cinema in this syrupy romantic comedy. The story of this film is based on the immortal tale of cinderella and shows how a young woman (Jennifer López) who earns her living working as a cleaner in a hotel falls in love with a rising politician (Ralph Fiennes) who mistakes her for one of the guests.

0.35 / XTRM

‘Tiger and dragon’

Wo hu cang long. Taiwan-China- Hong Kong-United States (120 minutes). Director: Ang Lee. Cast: Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi.

A martial arts expert bequeaths a magic sword to his best friend. He asks a powerful warrior, with whom he is in love, to guard her. But soon after the sword is stolen. With this argument starts an amalgam of adventures, action, fantasy and romance that was a new commercial success for his director, Ang Lee, who departs from his realistic stories (Sense and Sensibility Y eat, drink, love) to shoot a tape full of magic. oscars to the best foreign film, photography, soundtrack and artistic direction.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.